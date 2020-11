Anatolii Fedoruk wins Bucha town mayoral election in Kyiv region.

The respective information has been posted on the official website of the Central Election Commission, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The incumbent mayor was supported by 8,867 town residents or 52.59% of the overall number of voters, who took part in the election.

His closest rival, Kateryna Ukraintseva, got 2,397 votes or 14.22%, she was nominated by the European Solidarity party.

Fedoruk, 48, was nominated by the Servant of the People party.

He has occupied the position since 1998.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2016, the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) served Fedoruk and the town council secretary with suspicion of abuse of office.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources