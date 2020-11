The High Anti-Corruption Court has dismissed the first case upon declaration of false information over the recent decision of the Constitutional Court.

The press service of the Court has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The panel of judges of the High Anti-Corruption Court dismissed the first case related to false declaration. The accused in this case was the former head of the Zaporizhia Regional State Administration. The case was dismissed due to the fact that a few days earlier, on October 27, the Constitutional Court of Ukraine declared unconstitutional Article 366-1 of the Criminal code of Ukraine," it was said.

It is noted that at the time of the adoption of the said decision by the Constitutional Court, there were 17 criminal proceedings under Article 366-1 of the Criminal Code.

All in all, 178 criminal proceedings are being considered in the court.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Constitutional Court has declared unconstitutional the responsibility for the declaration of false information.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources