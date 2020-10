The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has launched an investigation against the Constitutional Court’s Chief Justice Oleksandr Tupytskyi on suspicion of high treason and unauthorized occupation of a land plot.

The press service of the State Bureau of Investigation announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Investigators at the State Bureau of Investigation have launched a pre-trial investigation on suspicion of unauthorized occupation of a land plot by a group of people and high treason by the chairperson of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine," the State Bureau of Investigation’s acting Director Oleksii Sukhachev said.

According to preliminary information, Tupytskyi is suspected of occupying a land plot that was not allocated to him in accordance with the procedure established by Ukrainian legislation in July 2018 and concluding a deal that recognized the authority of Russian officials register the alienation of the Ukrainian land plot and categorize it as land that falls under the jurisdiction of the Russian Federation.

According to the statement, Tupytskyi thus committed an act that harmed Ukraine’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, national security, and economic security (Section 2 of Article 197-1 and Section 1 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code).

He faces imprisonment for 12-15 years with or without confiscation of property if found guilty.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Tupytskyi has denied concealing information about ownership of a land plot in Crimea and said that Russia has opened a case against him.

