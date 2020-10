Law Enforcement Officers Did Not Record Russia's Interference In Local Elections

Law enforcement agencies did not record any facts of Russian interference in the Ukrainian local elections.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU).

"This has not happened yet,"said the representative of the authority.

The National Police also told the Ukrainian News Agency that they have no information about interference in elections by Russia.

In particular, the authority did not record enemy cyber attacks.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, local elections were held in Ukraine on October 25.

