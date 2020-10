Hunko – 34.2%, Liashko 32.4%, In Additional Election Of MP At Constituency 208 In Chernihiv Region After Count

In compliance with results of the count of 29.14% of election commission protocols by the Central Election Commission, a total of 34.21% of voters supported Anatolii Hunko, a candidate of the Servant of the People party; and 32.4% of voters supported leader of the Radical Party, Oleh Liashko, in the additional election of an MP in constituency 208 in Chernihiv region.

This follows from the data posted on the official website of the CEC, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the voters turnout in the additional election of a member of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine at single-mandate constituency 208 in Chernihiv region made 50.03% on October 25.

As at 12 p.m., the turnout was 20.22%, as at 4 p.m. – 37.49%, and as at 8 p.m. – 50.03%.

The voters turnout in local elections around Chernihiv region on October 25 made 41.64%.

