Servant Of The People MPs Will Have Information About Zelenskyy-Initiated Survey By End Of Friday – MP Kachura

Members of the Servant of the People parliamentary faction will have information about the survey that was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, particularly information about its organization (which polling company will conduct it) and its cost, by the end of Friday afternoon.

Member of Parliament Oleksandr Kachura (Servant of the People faction) announced this to the Ukrainian News Agency.

"We were promised that this information would be provided to us by the end of the day, but I am currently not ready to say it," he said.

According to him, the party’s leader Oleksandr Kornienko is authorized to sign the corresponding agreement on the survey.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Servant of the People party has not yet announced the cost of the October 25 survey initiated by Zelenskyy and the polling company that will conduct it.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources