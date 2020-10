Several Private Clinics In Kyiv Treating Coronavirus Patients For UAH 9,000-14,000 Per Day

Some private clinics in Kyiv are treating coronavirus patients for UAH 9,000-14,000 per day.

Representatives of a number of private clinics disclosed this to the Ukrainian News Agency.

At the Dobrobut chain of clinics, the cost of inpatient treatment for coronavirus is UAH 12,000 per day in the general therapy ward and UAH 14,000 per day in the intensive care unit.

The deposits for treatment are UAH 80,000 in the general therapy ward and UAH 100,000 in the intensive care unit.

At the Oberig clinic, inpatient coronavirus treatment costs between UAH 9,000 and UAH 14,650 (the price depends on the type of ward and the patient's course of treatment); the deposit is UAH 50,000.

However, there is currently no hospitalization of coronavirus patients at the Oberig clinic and Dobrobut clinics.

According to a representative of the Oberig clinic, the number of beds for coronavirus patients could be increased on October 26.

The Viva and Oxford Medical increase do not offer inpatient treatment of coronavirus patients.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the number of COVID-19 coronavirus cases in Kyiv increased by 559 to 31,869 and the number of deaths by 23 to 627 on October 20, compared with the previous day.

The Kyiv region increased the number of hospital bases for coronavirus patients by 1 to 17 on October 16, when the number of beds was 1,581 and the bed occupancy rate was 54%.

