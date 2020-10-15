subscribe to newsletter
HCPJ Dismisses Supreme Court Judges Shypulina And Zhuravel

HCPJ Dismisses Supreme Court Judges Shypulina And Zhuravel

Даша Зубкова
judge, supreme court, High Council of Public Justice, HCPJ, Tetiana Shypulina, Valentyna Zhyravel

The High Council of Public Justice dismissed two judges of the Supreme Court Tetiana Shypulina and Valentyna Zhuravel.

The press service of the HCPJ announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports

On October 15, the High Council of Public Justice considered materials on the dismissal of judges of the Supreme Court from office for general reasons, namely in connection with the submission of resignations.

The High Council of Public Justice decided to dismiss Shypulina from the post of a judge of the Cassation Administrative Court as part of the Supreme Court and Zhuravel from the post of a judge of the Cassation Civil Court as part of the Supreme Court.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Supreme Court determined that the President is obliged to speak exclusively in the state language during the exercise of his powers.

The salary of 20 judges of the Supreme Court in July ranged from UAH 357,000 to UAH 742,000.

