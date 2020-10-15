subscribe to newsletter
28.05 28.5
32.95 33.56
˟
  • News
  • World
  • Russia Decides To Withdraw From Consultations With Netherlands And Australia On Downing Of Flight MH17 In Donbas
15 October 2020, Thursday, 18:37 14
World 2020-10-15T23:47:49+03:00
Ukrainian news
Russia Decides To Withdraw From Consultations With Netherlands And Australia On Downing Of Flight MH17 In Donb

Russia Decides To Withdraw From Consultations With Netherlands And Australia On Downing Of Flight MH17 In Donbas

Даша Зубкова
Russia, Malaysia Airlines, MH17, Netherlands, Australia, flight MH17

Russia has decided withdraw from its consultations with the Netherlands and Australia over the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 in Donetsk region on July 17, 2014.

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced this this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Without even waiting for the interim results of the consultations and after only three rounds, The Hague chose a different path by filing an intergovernmental complaint against Russia at the ECHR. Such unfriendly acts by the Netherlands make it meaningless to continue our participation in the trilateral consultations. Responsibility for the disruption of the trilateral consultations lies entirely with official Hague," the ministry said in the statement.

The Russian Federation believes that the Netherlands wants blame it for the tragedy.

"From the very first day, the Netherlands focused on only one version of what happened and promoted it. The investigations turned out to be biased, superficial, and politicized. Everything was done to support the hasty accusations against Russia... Apparently, Australia and the Netherlands did not even seek to understand what actually happened in the summer of 2014. Instead, they were aiming to get Russia to admit guilt and receive compensation for the victims’ relatives," the statement said.

According to the statement, the Russian Federation intends to continue interacting with the competent authorities in the Netherlands, including on the investigation of the issue of Ukraine’s failure to close the airspace over the zone of armed conflict in the Donbas to civilian flights.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, a Buk missile shot down the Malaysia Airlines passenger airliner in the Donetsk region on July 17, 2014, killing 298 people.

Больше новостей о: Russia Malaysia Airlines MH17 Netherlands Australia flight MH17

SSU Initiates Blocking Of Russian Applications On ...
MHP Starts Exporting Chicken Fat To 4 Countries Si...
Australia Imposes Sanctions On 10 Individuals For ...
SBU Puts DPR’s Ex-Air Defense Head Tsemakh On Want...
Zelenskyy To Deliver Annual Address To Rada On October 20
Zelenskyy Appoints Communities Development Deputy Minister Kovalenko Chernihiv Governor
News
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 445 To 28,957 On October 14, Number Of Deaths Up 17 To 535 – Klitschko 18:51
HCPJ Dismisses Supreme Court Judges Shypulina And Zhuravel 18:48
Zelenskyy Appoints Communities Development Deputy Minister Kovalenko Chernihiv Governor 18:45
Zelenskyy To Deliver Annual Address To Rada On October 20 18:41
Russia Decides To Withdraw From Consultations With Netherlands And Australia On Downing Of Flight MH17 In Donbas 18:37
more news
Sytnyk Has Different Laws for Me Versus Kluyev and Klimenko, – Bakhmatyuk 16:58
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases After 2-Day Growth, Down 9.5% To 5,062 On October 14, Number Of New Lethal Cases Down 31.8% To 73 13:55
Kyiv Will Start Heating Season On October 16 - Klitschko 14:08
Second Question In October 25 Poll Announced By Zelenskyy Concerns Free Economic Zone In Donbas 14:14
Constitution Bans Referendum On Tax Issues 14:12
more news
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases After 2-Day Growth, Down 9.5% To 5,062 On October 14, Number Of New Lethal Cases Down 31.8% To 73 13:55
Kyiv Will Start Heating Season On October 16 - Klitschko 14:08
Constitution Bans Referendum On Tax Issues 14:12
Second Question In October 25 Poll Announced By Zelenskyy Concerns Free Economic Zone In Donbas 14:14
2 New Checkpoints Planned To Open In Luhansk Region In November – Presidential Office 14:18
more news
Russia Decides To Withdraw From Consultations With Netherlands And Australia On Downing Of Flight MH17 In Donbas
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok