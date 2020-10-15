Russia Decides To Withdraw From Consultations With Netherlands And Australia On Downing Of Flight MH17 In Donbas

Russia Decides To Withdraw From Consultations With Netherlands And Australia On Downing Of Flight MH17 In Donb

Russia has decided withdraw from its consultations with the Netherlands and Australia over the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 in Donetsk region on July 17, 2014.

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced this this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Without even waiting for the interim results of the consultations and after only three rounds, The Hague chose a different path by filing an intergovernmental complaint against Russia at the ECHR. Such unfriendly acts by the Netherlands make it meaningless to continue our participation in the trilateral consultations. Responsibility for the disruption of the trilateral consultations lies entirely with official Hague," the ministry said in the statement.

The Russian Federation believes that the Netherlands wants blame it for the tragedy.

"From the very first day, the Netherlands focused on only one version of what happened and promoted it. The investigations turned out to be biased, superficial, and politicized. Everything was done to support the hasty accusations against Russia... Apparently, Australia and the Netherlands did not even seek to understand what actually happened in the summer of 2014. Instead, they were aiming to get Russia to admit guilt and receive compensation for the victims’ relatives," the statement said.

According to the statement, the Russian Federation intends to continue interacting with the competent authorities in the Netherlands, including on the investigation of the issue of Ukraine’s failure to close the airspace over the zone of armed conflict in the Donbas to civilian flights.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, a Buk missile shot down the Malaysia Airlines passenger airliner in the Donetsk region on July 17, 2014, killing 298 people.

