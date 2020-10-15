Number Of New Covid-19 Cases After 2-Day Growth, Down 9.5% To 5,062 On October 14, Number Of New Lethal Cases Down 31.8% To 73

Number Of New Covid-19 Cases After 2-Day Growth, Down 9.5% To 5,062 On October 14, Number Of New Lethal Cases

On October 14, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine increased by 5,062 over October 13 to 281,239, and the number of deaths rose by 73 over October 13 to 5,302; at the same time, the number of new cases decreased by 9.5%, and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 31.8%.

The National Security and Defense Council has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, as at the morning of October 15, there were 281,239 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 5,302 lethal cases; besides, 119,650 people had recovered.

During the day, 5,062 new cases of the disease were recorded, 951 people recovered, 73 people died.

Therefore, on October 14, the indicator of newly-infected people was higher than the number of those, who recovered (5,062 vs 951).

As at the morning of October 15, the number of the active sick (less those, who have recovered and died) was 156,287, up 2.7% day over day.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in the city of Kyiv (28,957), Kharkiv region (26,913), and Lviv region (23,806).

Besides, Odesa region has registered a total of 17,511 coronavirus infection cases, Chernivtsi region – 17,004; Ternopil region– 16,700 cases, Ivano-Frankivsk region – 15,955, Rivne region – 15,186, Kyiv region – 11,978, Zakarpattia region – 11,305, Volyn region– 10,320, Dnipropetrovsk region – 9,834, Khmelnytskyi region – 9,684, Zhytomyr region – 9,130, and Sumy region – 7,983 cases.

A total of 7,941 cases have been recorded in Vinnytsia region, 6,491 cases – in Donetsk region, 6,179 cases - in Chernihiv region, 6,157 cases - in Cherkasy region, 6,012 cases – in Zaporizhia region, 5,226 cases – in Poltava region, 5,207 cases – in Mykolayiv region, 2,195 cases – in Kherson region, 2,125 cases – in Luhansk region, and 1,440 cases – in Kirovohrad region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 13, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine increased by 5,590 over October 12 to 276,177, and the number of deaths rose by 107 over October 12 to 5,229; at the same time, the number of new cases increased by 8.9%, and the number of new lethal cases remained at the same level.

On October 12, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine increased by 5,133 over October 11 to 270,587, and the number of deaths rose by 107 over October 11 to 5,122; at the same time, the number of new cases increased by 16.1%, and the number of new lethal cases increased 2.4 times.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources