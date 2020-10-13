Cabinet Bans Mass Events With Participation Of More Than 50 People In "Green Zone", More Than 30 In "Yellow", 20 In "Orange"

Cabinet Bans Mass Events With Participation Of More Than 50 People In "Green Zone", More Than 30 In "Yellow",

The Cabinet of Ministers has banned mass events with the participation of more than 50 people in the "green zone", 30 people - in the "yellow" one, 20 - in the "orange".

The corresponding decision was made at a government meeting on Tuesday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the Minister of Health Maksym Stepanov, it is prohibited to hold mass, cultural, social, sports, and religious events with the participation of more than 50 persons on the territory of the region, where the "green level" of epidemic danger has been established.

At the same time, in the "yellow zone" - more than 30 persons, in the "orange zone" - more than 20 persons.

Besides, on the territory of the regions of the "green", "yellow", "orange zones" it is prohibited to hold competitions with spectators, except for international competitions in agreement with the Ministry of Health.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers has extended the adaptive quarantine until 2021.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources