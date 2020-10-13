subscribe to newsletter
28.05 28.45
32.95 33.56
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Cabinet Bans Mass Events With Participation Of More Than 50 People In "Green Zone", More Than 30 In "Yellow", 20 In "Orange"
13 October 2020, Tuesday, 18:37 13
Politics 2020-10-13T23:45:03+03:00
Ukrainian news
Cabinet Bans Mass Events With Participation Of More Than 50 People In "Green Zone", More Than 30 In "Yellow",

Cabinet Bans Mass Events With Participation Of More Than 50 People In "Green Zone", More Than 30 In "Yellow", 20 In "Orange"

Даша Зубкова
Cabinet, Cabinet of Ministers, ban, Coronavirus, quarantine, COVID-19, mass events, adaptive quarantine.

The Cabinet of Ministers has banned mass events with the participation of more than 50 people in the "green zone", 30 people - in the "yellow" one, 20 - in the "orange".

The corresponding decision was made at a government meeting on Tuesday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the Minister of Health Maksym Stepanov, it is prohibited to hold mass, cultural, social, sports, and religious events with the participation of more than 50 persons on the territory of the region, where the "green level" of epidemic danger has been established.

At the same time, in the "yellow zone" - more than 30 persons, in the "orange zone" - more than 20 persons.

Besides, on the territory of the regions of the "green", "yellow", "orange zones" it is prohibited to hold competitions with spectators, except for international competitions in agreement with the Ministry of Health.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers has extended the adaptive quarantine until 2021.

Больше новостей о: Cabinet Cabinet of Ministers ban Coronavirus quarantine COVID-19 mass events adaptive quarantine.

Cabinet Bans Holding Of Non-International Sports E...
Cabinet Bans Restaurants Work From 10 PM To 7 AM
Health Ministry To Allow Mass Events At Last Stage...
Finland Bans Entry For Ukraine’s Berry Pickers Til...
Cabinet Extends Adaptive Quarantine Until 2021
Cabinet Bans Restaurants Work From 10 PM To 7 AM
News
Cabinet Bans Mass Events With Participation Of More Than 50 People In "Green Zone", More Than 30 In "Yellow", 20 In "Orange" 18:37
IMF Improves Forecast For 2020 GDP Decline In Ukraine From 8.2% To 7.2% 18:34
Poll Announced By Zelenskyy Will Not Have Questions About Special Status Of Donbas Or About Water To Crimea – Presidential Office 18:32
Cabinet Bans Holding Of Non-International Sports Events With Spectators 18:29
Stanytsia Luhanska Checkpoint Stops Passing People Through Contact Line On October 15-31 Due To Spread Of Coronavirus 18:28
more news
Sumy Limits Boarding Of Passengers On Public Transport And Visits To Educational Institutions Due To Being Classified As "Red Zone" 13:46
Poroshenko's Health Improves, He Discharged From Hospital - Press Service 17:47
Zelenskyy Promises To Dismiss Venediktova In Absence Of Results Of Her Work Until 2021 13:48
Blocking Of Russian Applications On Google And Apple Platforms Could Prevent Other Applications From Working – InAU Board Member Tulyev 17:39
Poland Ready To Join Crimean Platform 17:41
more news
Blocking Of Russian Applications On Google And Apple Platforms Could Prevent Other Applications From Working – InAU Board Member Tulyev 17:39
Poland Ready To Join Crimean Platform 17:41
Ukraine To Open Consulate General In Wroclaw In 2021 17:44
Poroshenko's Health Improves, He Discharged From Hospital - Press Service 17:47
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Region Up 210 To 11,308, Number Of Deaths Up 4 To 237 On October 11 17:55
more news
Stanytsia Luhanska Checkpoint Stops Passing People Through Contact Line On October 15-31 Due To Spread Of Coronavirus
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok