Number Of PCR-Tests Down 26.1% To 19,867, Number Of ELISA Down 3.3 Times To 2,039 On October 11 – Health Ministry

Number Of PCR-Tests Down 26.1% To 19,867, Number Of ELISA Down 3.3 Times To 2,039 On October 11 – Health Minis

On October 11, a total of 19,867 polymerase chain reaction tests (PCR) were conducted, down 26.1% over October 10; and the number of enzyme-linked immunosorbent assays (ELISA) decreased 3.3 times over October 10 to 2,039.

Health Minister, Maksym Stepanov, has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Since the start of the year, a total of 2,602,635 polymerase chain reaction tests have been conducted.

As at the morning of October 12, the virology laboratory of the Public Health Center under the Health Ministry of Ukraine had received a total of 4,342 reports on suspicion of the Covid-19.

Since the start of the year, the number of such reports has made 333,713.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 10, a total of 26,881 polymerase chain reaction tests (PCR) were conducted, down 15.5% over October 9; and the number of enzyme-linked immunosorbent assays (ELISA) decreased 3.9 times over October 9 to 6,743.

On October 11, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine increased by 4,420 over October 10 to 265,454, and the number of deaths rose by 43 over October 10 to 5,015; at the same time, the number of new cases decreased by 7.3%, and the number of new lethal cases decreased 49.4%.

According to the report, as at the morning of October 12, there were 265,454 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 5,015 lethal cases; besides, 114,410 people had recovered.

During the day, 4,420 new cases of the disease were recorded, 903 people recovered, 43 people died.

Therefore, on October 11, the indicator of newly-infected people was higher than the number of those, who recovered (4,420 vs 903).

As at the morning of October 12, the number of the active sick (less those, who have recovered and died) was 146,029, up 2.4% day over day.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in the city of Kyiv (27,693), Kharkiv region (25,186), and Lviv region (22,788).

