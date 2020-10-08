Ukraine Cuts Export Of Products By 5.6% To USD 35.1 Billion For 9M - Customs Service

In the first nine months of 2020, Ukraine reduced exports of products by 5.6% or USD 2.1 billion to USD 35.1 billion compared to the same period last year.

The State Customs Service has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to it, the main buyers of Ukrainian products for the specified period were China - for USD 4.8 billion, Poland - for USD 2.3 billion, Russia – USD 2 billion.

The three most exported goods from Ukraine include grain crops (delivered in 9 months for USD 6.8 billion), ferrous metals (for USD 5.8 billion) and sunflowerseed oil (for USD 4 billion).

At the same time, in January-September 2020, Ukraine reduced imports of products by 11.8% or USD 5.1 billion to USD 38 billion compared to the same period last year.

Thus, the balance is negative and amounts to USD 2.9 billion.

The largest supplying countries for this period were China (imports for USD 5.8 billion), Germany (USD 3.7 billion) and Russia (USD 3.4 billion).

Most of all, Ukraine imported fuel, oil and its distillation products (USD 5.7 billion), machinery, equipment and mechanical devices (USD 4.3 billion) and ground transportation (USD 3.8 billion).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine exported goods and services to the European Union for USD 25 billion in 2019.

