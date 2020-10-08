subscribe to newsletter
27.95 28.35
32.5 33.12
˟
  • News
  • Economy
  • Ukraine Cuts Export Of Products By 5.6% To USD 35.1 Billion For 9M - Customs Service
08 October 2020, Thursday, 18:11 6
Economy 2020-10-08T19:15:41+03:00
Ukrainian news
Ukraine Cuts Export Of Products By 5.6% To USD 35.1 Billion For 9M - Customs Service

Ukraine Cuts Export Of Products By 5.6% To USD 35.1 Billion For 9M - Customs Service

Даша Зубкова
Ukraine, export, export of goods

In the first nine months of 2020, Ukraine reduced exports of products by 5.6% or USD 2.1 billion to USD 35.1 billion compared to the same period last year.

The State Customs Service has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to it, the main buyers of Ukrainian products for the specified period were China - for USD 4.8 billion, Poland - for USD 2.3 billion, Russia – USD 2 billion.

The three most exported goods from Ukraine include grain crops (delivered in 9 months for USD 6.8 billion), ferrous metals (for USD 5.8 billion) and sunflowerseed oil (for USD 4 billion).

At the same time, in January-September 2020, Ukraine reduced imports of products by 11.8% or USD 5.1 billion to USD 38 billion compared to the same period last year.

Thus, the balance is negative and amounts to USD 2.9 billion.

The largest supplying countries for this period were China (imports for USD 5.8 billion), Germany (USD 3.7 billion) and Russia (USD 3.4 billion).

Most of all, Ukraine imported fuel, oil and its distillation products (USD 5.7 billion), machinery, equipment and mechanical devices (USD 4.3 billion) and ground transportation (USD 3.8 billion).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine exported goods and services to the European Union for USD 25 billion in 2019.

Больше новостей о: Ukraine export export of goods

Ukraine And Britain Sign Agreement On Free Trade, Political Cooperation, And Strategic Partnership
55% Of Ukrainians To Participate In October 25 Local Elections Even If Coronavirus Situation Deteriorates – Poll
News
Ukraine Cuts Export Of Products By 5.6% To USD 35.1 Billion For 9M - Customs Service 18:11
NBU First Deputy Head Rozhkova And Deputy Head Solohub Reprimanded For Violating Communication Strategy – NBU Head Shevchenko 18:09
UIA Decides To Ban Use Of Respirators With Exhalation Valve By Passengers From October 12 18:07
55% Of Ukrainians To Participate In October 25 Local Elections Even If Coronavirus Situation Deteriorates – Poll 18:04
Ukraine And Britain Sign Agreement On Free Trade, Political Cooperation, And Strategic Partnership 18:00
more news
Poroshenko’s Health Worsens 13:35
WizzAir To Resume Flights From 3 Cities, Ryanair From 4 Cities To Lviv During Winter Navigation 18:19
UIA Cancels All Flights To Yerevan Until November Due To Aggravation Of Armenian-Azerbaijani Conflict 18:22
NBU’s International Reserves Down 8.7% To USD 26.5 Billion In September 13:32
Zelenskyy's Website Removes His Invitation To British Prince William To Visit Ukraine 13:41
more news
Zelenskyy's Website Removes His Invitation To British Prince William To Visit Ukraine 13:41
WizzAir To Resume Flights From 3 Cities, Ryanair From 4 Cities To Lviv During Winter Navigation 18:19
UIA Cancels All Flights To Yerevan Until November Due To Aggravation Of Armenian-Azerbaijani Conflict 18:22
Health Ministry To Include Bioven Medicine In Protocol For Treatment Of Coronavirus 13:29
NBU’s International Reserves Down 8.7% To USD 26.5 Billion In September 13:32
more news
UIA Decides To Ban Use Of Respirators With Exhalation Valve By Passengers From October 12
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok