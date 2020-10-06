subscribe to newsletter
27.95 28.35
32.5 33.12
˟
  • News
  • Economy
  • Health Ministry To Increase Number Of PCR Tests To 50,000 Per Day Until December
06 October 2020, Tuesday, 17:51 8
Economy 2020-10-06T23:00:04+03:00
Ukrainian news
Health Ministry To Increase Number Of PCR Tests To 50,000 Per Day Until December

Health Ministry To Increase Number Of PCR Tests To 50,000 Per Day Until December

Таня Герасимова
Ministry of Health, Coronavirus, Coronavirus test, PCR test

The Ministry of Health intends to increase the number of polymerase chain reaction tests for coronavirus to 50,000 per day until December.

The ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that the procurement of equipment and materials required for testing is being carried out.

The ministry also plans to use antigen tests.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 5, a total of 25,126 polymerase chain reaction tests (PCR) were conducted, up 60.6% over October 4; and the number of enzyme-linked immunosorbent assays (ELISA) increased by 12.9 times over October 4 to 19,851.

Больше новостей о: Ministry of Health Coronavirus Coronavirus test PCR test

Health Ministry Registers Case Of Diphtheria In Ky...
Number Of PCR-Tests Up 60.6% To 25,126, Number Of ...
Number Of PCR-Tests Down 19.4% To 15,646, Number O...
720 Coronavirus-Infected People Hospitalized On Oc...
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Up 15.3% To 4,348 On October 5, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 2.7 Times To 90
Zelenskyy Dismisses UkrOboronProm’s Strategy Abromavicius, Appoints Fomenko As Acting Director General
News
Court Refuses To Remove Arrest From Property Of Ex-MP Mykytas 17:58
Health Ministry To Increase Number Of PCR Tests To 50,000 Per Day Until December 17:51
Zelenskyy Withdraws Ukrposhta Director General Smelianskyi From Ukroboronprom Supervisory Board 17:46
Egypt Exempts Tourists From Paying Visa Fees From November To May 17:41
Zelenskyy Dismisses UkrOboronProm’s Strategy Abromavicius, Appoints Fomenko As Acting Director General 17:21
more news
Zelenskyy To Pay Official Visit To Britain From October 7 To 8 18:59
Health Ministry Classifies 43 Countries In "Red Zone" For Spread Of COVID-19 18:54
Synevo Invests EUR 300,000 In Opening Of COVID Center 18:50
PrivatBank Warns About Fake Privat24 Page On Instagram Social Network 18:57
Epidemiological Zoning Of Regions Yielding Positive Results – President Office 18:47
more news
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Region Up 165 To 9,917, Number Of Deaths Up 1 To 201 On October 4 13:37
Militants Violate Ceasefire Regime In JFO Zone 4 Times On October 4, No Casualties Among Ukrainian Military Men Reported 13:39
Financiers Expecting Hryvnia Exchange Rate To Be 28.30-28.40 UAH/USD In October 13:17
Number Of PCR-Tests Down 19.4% To 15,646, Number Of ELISA Down 4.1 times To 1,534 On October 4 – Health Ministry 13:21
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Down 8.8% To 3,771 On October 4, Number Of New Lethal Cases Down 25% To 33 13:26
more news
Finance Ministry Expecting Naftogaz To Sustain Loss Of UAH 21.7 Billion In 2021-2023
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok