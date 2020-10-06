Health Ministry To Increase Number Of PCR Tests To 50,000 Per Day Until December

The Ministry of Health intends to increase the number of polymerase chain reaction tests for coronavirus to 50,000 per day until December.

The ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that the procurement of equipment and materials required for testing is being carried out.

The ministry also plans to use antigen tests.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 5, a total of 25,126 polymerase chain reaction tests (PCR) were conducted, up 60.6% over October 4; and the number of enzyme-linked immunosorbent assays (ELISA) increased by 12.9 times over October 4 to 19,851.

