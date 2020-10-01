subscribe to newsletter
27.95 28.35
32.5 33.12
  • Number Of People Killed In Fire In Luhansk Region Up By 3 To 9
01 October 2020, Thursday, 18:34 13
Events 2020-10-01T22:45:05+03:00
Ukrainian news
Number Of People Killed In Fire In Luhansk Region Up By 3 To 9

Даша Зубкова
Luhansk region, fire, killed, fire in Luhansk region

The number of people killed in a fire in Luhansk region increased by three people to nine.

The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The most difficult situation has developed along the line of demarcation from Stanytsia-Luhanska to Severodonetsk, where forest fires have become threatening in 22 settlements," the statement reads.

In total, fronts cells were traversed by fire, the approximate area covered by fire, of all fronts, is about 9,300 hectares.

"As a result of the fires, nine people were killed and 14 people were hospitalized," the statement reads.

According to operational data, approximately 250 buildings were damaged by fire, 120 people were evacuated.

Currently, there is no spread of fire towards Severodonetsk.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Thursday, the Office of the Prosecutor General said that the number of people killed in a fire in Luhansk region is six.

On September 30, 146 fires of forests, grasses and bushes were recorded in Luhansk region.

Due to extremely difficult weather conditions and strong winds, the fire spread to almost 10,000 hectares per day.

Number Of People Killed In Fire In Luhansk Region Up By 3 To 9
