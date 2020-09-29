subscribe to newsletter
Energy Ministry Denies Information About Increase Of Cost Of Electricity For Population From October

Даша Зубкова
electricity, tariff, Energy Ministry, electricity price

The Ministry of Energy denies information about the increase of the cost of electricity for the population from October 1, 2020.

The Ministry of Energy has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The mass media disseminate inaccurate information about the increase of electricity tariffs for the population from October 1 of this year. The Ministry of Energy and the government have repeatedly emphasized that in a difficult socio-economic situation, the price of electricity for the population will remain unchanged until the end of this year," the statement reads.

The ministry recalls that the price of electricity for the population in Ukraine has not been revised since 2017 and is now the lowest among all European countries.

Earlier, the media reported that from October 1 the preferential tariff for the first 100 kWh of electricity will be canceled and the cost of electricity for the first 100 kWh will increase from UAH 0.9 per kWh to UAH 1.68 per kWh.

It is noted that the increase in tariff is associated with an increase in salaries of employees, as well as an increase in the cost of consumables.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the chairperson of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Energy and Housing and Utilities Services, MP from the Servant of the People faction Andrii Herus states that the electricity tariff for the population will not increase and the preferential tariff for the first 100 kWh of electricity will not be canceled will be until the end of 2020.

Earlier, the National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Utilities proposed canceling the preferential tariff for the population for the first 100 kWh per month of electricity from January 1, 2021.

