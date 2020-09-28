UIA Temporarily Cancels Flights To Yerevan Due To Aggravation Of Conflict With Azerbaijan

Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) has temporarily canceled flights to Yerevan (Armenia) due to the aggravation of the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

UIA has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Taking into account the aggravation of the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the Risk Management Center of Ukraine International Airlines made a decision to temporarily cancel flights to Yerevan," the statement reads.

It is noted that the next UIA flight to Yerevan was scheduled to take place on September 28 at 05:00 p.m.

According to the statement, the representatives of the airline will provide the necessary communication with the passengers of this flight and provide them with all the necessary support that this situation provides.

UIA flights to Baku (Azerbaijan) should be operated from October 4 of this year.

The decision to operate flights will be made taking into account the updated information.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine calls on Azerbaijan and Armenia for a peaceful settlement of the conflict.

