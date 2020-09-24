subscribe to newsletter
24 September 2020, Thursday, 17:04
Politics 2020-09-24T20:30:04+03:00
Date Of Meeting Of Advisers To Leaders Of Normandy Format Countries Not Determined But Being Prepared For Near Future - Zelenskyy

Date Of Meeting Of Advisers To Leaders Of Normandy Format Countries Not Determined But Being Prepared For Near Future - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who earlier said that the next meeting of foreign policy advisers to the leaders of the Normandy Format countries (Ukraine, Russia, Germany, France) should take place before September 25, said that as of Thursday, no date has been set, but the meeting is being prepared for the near future.

He said this, answering journalists' questions, at a joint briefing with President of Slovakia Zuzana Caputova during an official visit to Bratislava, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I will say sincerely that we are looking forward to this meeting. The meeting of advisers is not just serious people who have come to talk about something. We need a meeting, after which there would be a result. When the advisers met, and then there was a meeting of the leaders of the Normandy Four, then in addition to the silence regime, we saw 140 prisoners returning home alive. I do not know when this meeting will take place. I have information that it is being prepared in the near future," he said.

Zelenskyy added that the meeting of the leaders of the Normandy Four should take place after a productive meeting of the advisers.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 11, the advisers of the leaders of the Normandy Format countries held a meeting.

Earlier, Zelenskyy announced that another meeting of advisers would precede the immediate summit of heads of state.

