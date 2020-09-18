subscribe to newsletter
  Kernes Spends UAH 5.8 Million On Treatment And Transportation To Germany
The chairperson of the Kharkiv City Council, Hennadii Kernes, spent UAH 4.12 million on treatment and UAH 1.75 million on transportation to Germany.

This is evidenced by a statement about significant changes in the data of the Unified State Register of Declarations of Persons Authorized to Perform the Functions of the State or Local Self-Government, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On September 16, Kernes declared UAH 4.12 million for payment of medical services.

On the same day, he declared payment for specialized aviation transport services for UAH 1.75 million.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier Kernes fell ill with coronavirus.

On September 17, he was taken to the German Charite clinic in grave condition.

