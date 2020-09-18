NBU Expecting Ukraine To Receive IMF Loan Tranche Before 2021

The National Bank of Ukraine expects Ukraine to receive the next loan tranche from the International Monetary Fund by the end of this year.

The National Bank of Ukraine announced this in a statement following a meeting with the heads of member institutions of the Forum for Leading International Financial Institutions (FLIFI), the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The dialogue with the IMF is continuing. Continuation of cooperation with the fund is a priority task. Ukraine is gradually making progress in fulfilling its obligations to the fund. We expect the next tranche from the IMF to arrive this year," the statement said.

According to the statement, the National Bank of Ukraine has kept the discount rate at 6% at its recent monetary meetings.

The National Bank of Ukraine believes that this is the optimum decision in the current conditions.

On the one hand, this decision is aimed at preserving a moderate rate of inflation during this and subsequent years. On the other hand, it leaves room for reduction of interest rates.

Therefore, according to the statement, the National Bank of Ukraine’s policy is stimulating. Future decisions will depend on the development of the situation involving the Covid-19 coronavirus.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Fitch Ratings international credit rating agency expects Ukraine to receive a loan tranche of USD 0.7 billion from the International Monetary Fund by 2021.

