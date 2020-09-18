subscribe to newsletter
26.65 27.05
29.4 29.95
˟
  • News
  • Economy
  • NBU Expecting Ukraine To Receive IMF Loan Tranche Before 2021
18 September 2020, Friday, 17:54 8
Economy 2020-09-18T19:15:02+03:00
Ukrainian news
NBU Expecting Ukraine To Receive IMF Loan Tranche Before 2021

NBU Expecting Ukraine To Receive IMF Loan Tranche Before 2021

Даша Зубкова
IMF, tranche, NBU, loan, loan tranche

The National Bank of Ukraine expects Ukraine to receive the next loan tranche from the International Monetary Fund by the end of this year.

The National Bank of Ukraine announced this in a statement following a meeting with the heads of member institutions of the Forum for Leading International Financial Institutions (FLIFI), the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The dialogue with the IMF is continuing. Continuation of cooperation with the fund is a priority task. Ukraine is gradually making progress in fulfilling its obligations to the fund. We expect the next tranche from the IMF to arrive this year," the statement said.

According to the statement, the National Bank of Ukraine has kept the discount rate at 6% at its recent monetary meetings.

The National Bank of Ukraine believes that this is the optimum decision in the current conditions.

On the one hand, this decision is aimed at preserving a moderate rate of inflation during this and subsequent years. On the other hand, it leaves room for reduction of interest rates.

Therefore, according to the statement, the National Bank of Ukraine’s policy is stimulating. Future decisions will depend on the development of the situation involving the Covid-19 coronavirus.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Fitch Ratings international credit rating agency expects Ukraine to receive a loan tranche of USD 0.7 billion from the International Monetary Fund by 2021.

Больше новостей о: IMF tranche NBU loan loan tranche

Ukraine Expected To Pay USD 0.4 Billion To IMF On ...
NBU Expects IMF Mission In Near Future
Ukraine Must Pay IMF USD 0.4 Billion In September
Ukraine Must Repay EUR 500 Million Of 1st Tranche ...
Hasidim Leave Novi Yarylovychi Checkpoint On Border With Belarus - Deputy Internal Affairs Minister Heraschenko
NBU Expecting Ukraine To Receive IMF Loan Tranche Before 2021
News
136,000 Law Enforcers Will Ensure Public Order During Local Elections 18:02
Kernes Spends UAH 5.8 Million On Treatment And Transportation To Germany 17:57
NBU Expecting Ukraine To Receive IMF Loan Tranche Before 2021 17:54
2021 Draft State Budget Provides UAH 18 Billion For Indexation Of Pensions - Finance Ministry 17:52
Hasidim Leave Novi Yarylovychi Checkpoint On Border With Belarus - Deputy Internal Affairs Minister Heraschenko 17:49
more news
St. Sophia of Kyiv. Photo by rbc.ua
Darnitsa and InterChem have funded a project to dry the foundation and walls of St. Sophia of Kyiv 19:09
3 Moroccan Citizens Killed, 3 More Hospitalized Due To Road Accident In Zaporizhia 13:57
Health Ministry Amends Protocol For Treatment Of Coronavirus 13:56
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 379 To 18,449 On September 16, Number Of Deaths Up 5 To 296 – Klitschko 13:29
Bakhmatyuk Sums Up Losses from ‘A Year of War’ Waged Against Him by NABU: 9 Thousand Jobs and 0,3% of GDP Lost 12:13
more news
Coronavirus-Infected People Will Be Able To Vote In Local Election By Sending Application Before 8 P.M., October 23 – Stepanov 13:19
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 291 To 18,740 On September 17, Number Of Deaths Up 8 To 304 – Klitschko 13:49
Health Ministry Cancels Mandatory PCR-Tests For People After 14-Day Self-Isolation 13:51
UIA Allows To Repeatedly Change Departure Date Free Of Charge From September 16 13:23
Health Ministry Considering Attraction Of Private Laboratories To Conduction Of Coronavirus Tests At Budget’s Expense 13:54
more news
136,000 Law Enforcers Will Ensure Public Order During Local Elections
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok