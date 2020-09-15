subscribe to newsletter
  • Venediktova Announces Investigation Of 3 Cases Involving Operation To Detain Wagner PMC Mercenaries
15 September 2020, Tuesday, 17:53
Venediktova Announces Investigation Of 3 Cases Involving Operation To Detain Wagner PMC Mercenaries

Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova has announced that three criminal proceedings involving the operation to detain the Wagner private military company’s mercenaries are being investigated.

Venediktova announced this during an address to the parliament, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“We have three cases involving the Wagnerites,” she said.

According to her, the first criminal proceedings were opened based on media reports.

She added that a pre-trial investigation has been launched as part of the cases.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, former Prosecutor General Yurii Lutsenko favors of creation of an interim parliamentary commission of inquiry to investigate the circumstances of the failure of the Ukrainian intelligence agencies’ operation to detain the Wagner private military company’s mercenaries.

Member of Parliament Oleksii Honcharenko (European Solidarity faction) has announced that the Security Service of Ukraine has launched an investigation to determine whether the operation to detain the mercenaries was foiled through disclosure of information.

