subscribe to newsletter
26.65 27.05
29.4 29.95
˟
  • News
  • Events
  • 174 Schoolchildren And 83 Teachers Sick With Coronavirus, 2 Kindergartens Resumed Work After Quarantine In Kyiv - Klitschko
11 September 2020, Friday, 18:40 8
Events 2020-09-11T19:30:03+03:00
Ukrainian news
174 Schoolchildren And 83 Teachers Sick With Coronavirus, 2 Kindergartens Resumed Work After Quarantine In Kyi

174 Schoolchildren And 83 Teachers Sick With Coronavirus, 2 Kindergartens Resumed Work After Quarantine In Kyiv - Klitschko

Даша Зубкова
Kyiv, school, kindergarten, pupils, Coronavirus, COVID-19, teacher, schoolchildren

174 schoolchildren and 83 teachers are sick with coronavirus in Kyiv, two capital kindergartens resumed work after quarantine.

The mayor of Kyiv, chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitalii Klitschko, announced this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In total, according to him, 426 out of 428 schools operate in the capital - two schools are closed due to the detected coronavirus.

Two kindergartens are also closed due to the coronavirus.

Two more kindergartens, in Obolon and in Dniprovskyi district, resumed work after quarantine.

Out of 568 kindergartens in Kyiv, 554 continue to work, some of them are closed for repairs.

The filling of kindergartens with children is 51%.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as of September 10, two schools and two kindergartens were closed for quarantine due to coronavirus disease, 126 school classes were transferred to distance learning in Kyiv.

Больше новостей о: Kyiv school kindergarten pupils Coronavirus COVID-19 teacher schoolchildren

38% Of Student Hostels In Kyiv Do Not Observe All ...
Tymoshenko Recovered From Coronavirus - Press Secr...
Health Ministry Classifies 47 Countries As COVID-1...
145 Classes Staying In Self-Isolation – Stepanov
Health Ministry Classifies 47 Countries As COVID-19 Red Zones
Tymoshenko Recovered From Coronavirus - Press Secretary Soroka
News
Ukrzaliznytsia Pays UAH 16.4 Billion In Taxes And Fees In 8M 18:45
Monetary Deposit In Mayoral Election In Kyiv Will Amount To UAH 469,000 - CEC 18:42
174 Schoolchildren And 83 Teachers Sick With Coronavirus, 2 Kindergartens Resumed Work After Quarantine In Kyiv - Klitschko 18:40
Tymoshenko Recovered From Coronavirus - Press Secretary Soroka 18:38
Health Ministry Classifies 47 Countries As COVID-19 Red Zones 18:37
more news
Derkach: Imposition of sanctions by United States Department of the Treasury against me is the revenge from Biden and his accomplices 10:10
Cabinet Bans Foreigners From Traveling On Transit Through Ukraine 19:03
Boris Lozhkin called tolerance and tolerant dialogue an achievement of KJF 2020 13:50
Kyiv Referred To "Orange” Zone Of Epidemic Danger - Nemchinov 19:01
Sytnyk violates the law, ignoring the decision of the Constitutional Court on the illegality of his appointment, – the statement to the SBI 17:00
more news
Cabinet Bans Foreigners From Traveling On Transit Through Ukraine 19:03
508 Coronavirus-Infected People Hospitalized On September 10 – Health Ministry 13:04
Number Of PCR-Tests Down 5.9% To 27,945, Number Of ELISA Down 11% To 23,953 On September 10 – Health Ministry 13:07
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 298 To 16,119 On September 9, Number Of Deaths Up 4 To 254 – Klitschko 14:11
Poroshenko And Zelenskyy For First Time Since 1995 Did Not Award Anyone With Honorary Weapon In 2019-2020 - Presidential Office 14:14
more news
Monetary Deposit In Mayoral Election In Kyiv Will Amount To UAH 469,000 - CEC
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok