174 Schoolchildren And 83 Teachers Sick With Coronavirus, 2 Kindergartens Resumed Work After Quarantine In Kyiv - Klitschko

174 Schoolchildren And 83 Teachers Sick With Coronavirus, 2 Kindergartens Resumed Work After Quarantine In Kyi

174 schoolchildren and 83 teachers are sick with coronavirus in Kyiv, two capital kindergartens resumed work after quarantine.

The mayor of Kyiv, chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitalii Klitschko, announced this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In total, according to him, 426 out of 428 schools operate in the capital - two schools are closed due to the detected coronavirus.

Two kindergartens are also closed due to the coronavirus.

Two more kindergartens, in Obolon and in Dniprovskyi district, resumed work after quarantine.

Out of 568 kindergartens in Kyiv, 554 continue to work, some of them are closed for repairs.

The filling of kindergartens with children is 51%.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as of September 10, two schools and two kindergartens were closed for quarantine due to coronavirus disease, 126 school classes were transferred to distance learning in Kyiv.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources