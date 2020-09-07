Cabinet Adopts Decision On 24-Hour Monitoring Of Truck Weights – Cabinet’s Rada Representative Mokan

The Cabinet of Ministers has adopted the draft directive "On Measures to Prevent Destruction of Highways," which provides for round-the-clock monitoring of the sizes and weights of vehicles on Ukrainian roads.

The Cabinet of Ministers’ representative in the parliament Vasyl Mokan announced this on his Facebook page, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to him, round-the-clock monitoring of the sizes and weights of vehicles by employees of the State Transport Safety Agency (Ukrtransbezpeka) together with the National Police, the Security Service of Ukraine, the State Fiscal Service, the State Road Agency (Ukravtodor), and local executive government agencies will now be introduced on Ukrainian roads.

In addition, the directive provides for purchase of the appropriate equipment and repair of the existing sites for measuring the size and weight of trucks.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the resolution "On Amendments to the Procedure for Exercising State Control in the Automobile Transport Industry," which provides for the monitoring truck sizes and weights by a single Ukrtransbezpeka official together with officials from the National Police, Ukravtodor, and owners of size and weight monitoring sites in August.

According to earlier reports, the Ministry of Infrastructure plans to launch operation of 54 Weigh-in-Motion facilities for automatic measuring of truck sizes and weights by 2021.

According to former prime minister Oleksii Honcharuk, Ukravtodor intends to build or reconstruct at least 4,000 kilometers of roads in 2020.

Infrastructure Minister Vladyslav Kryklii demanded in In December 2019 that Ukrtransbezpeka launch full operation of systems for weighing vehicles on roads and create an electronic user accounts for carriers.

