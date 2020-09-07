Weighted Average Price Of Electricity At Day-Ahead Market Down 0.7% To UAH 1,521.3 Per MWh On August 31 – September 7

Weighted Average Price Of Electricity At Day-Ahead Market Down 0.7% To UAH 1,521.3 Per MWh On August 31 – Sept

As of September 7, the weighted average price of electricity at the day-ahead market in the unified energy system of Ukraine decreased by 0.74% or UAH 11.4 per MWh to UAH 1,521.3 per MWh over August 31.

The Market Operator state-run enterprise has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In turn, the weighted average price of electricity at the day-ahead market within the Burshtyn Energy Island increased by 24.11% or UAH 307.37 per MWh to UAH 1,581.78 per MWh.

Compared to prices on the European energy exchange Nord Pool, the price in the UES of Ukraine (EUR 46.29 per MWh) exceeds the prices in Norway (EUR 13.1 per MWh) 3.5 times, in Sweden (EUR 37.67 per MWh) – by 18.6%, in Denmark (EUR 42.12 per MWh) – by 9%, in Frznce (EUR 45.85 per MWh) – by 1%, in Germany (EUR 43.54 per MWh) – by 6%, in Austria (43.79 per MWh) – by 5.4%.

Also at the Hungarian stock exchange HUPX for the same period, the weighted average cost of electricity decreased by 9.1% or EUR 4.63 per MWh to EUR 46.01 per MWh (UAH 1,511.8 per MWh according to the NBU rate as of September 7).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as of August 31, the weighted average price of electricity at the day-ahead market in the unified energy system of Ukraine increased by 22.7% or UAH 283.38 per MWh to UAH 1,532.7 per MWh over August 24.

