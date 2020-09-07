subscribe to newsletter
26.65 27.05
29.4 29.95
˟
  • News
  • Economy
  • Weighted Average Price Of Electricity At Day-Ahead Market Down 0.7% To UAH 1,521.3 Per MWh On August 31 – September 7
07 September 2020, Monday, 14:50 13
Economy 2020-09-07T20:30:04+03:00
Ukrainian news
Weighted Average Price Of Electricity At Day-Ahead Market Down 0.7% To UAH 1,521.3 Per MWh On August 31 – Sept

Weighted Average Price Of Electricity At Day-Ahead Market Down 0.7% To UAH 1,521.3 Per MWh On August 31 – September 7

Даша Зубкова
electric energy, electricity, electricity price, day ahead merket

As of September 7, the weighted average price of electricity at the day-ahead market in the unified energy system of Ukraine decreased by 0.74% or UAH 11.4 per MWh to UAH 1,521.3 per MWh over August 31.

The Market Operator state-run enterprise has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In turn, the weighted average price of electricity at the day-ahead market within the Burshtyn Energy Island increased by 24.11% or UAH 307.37 per MWh to UAH 1,581.78 per MWh.

Compared to prices on the European energy exchange Nord Pool, the price in the UES of Ukraine (EUR 46.29 per MWh) exceeds the prices in Norway (EUR 13.1 per MWh) 3.5 times, in Sweden (EUR 37.67 per MWh) – by 18.6%, in Denmark (EUR 42.12 per MWh) – by 9%, in Frznce (EUR 45.85 per MWh) – by 1%, in Germany (EUR 43.54 per MWh) – by 6%, in Austria (43.79 per MWh) – by 5.4%.

Also at the Hungarian stock exchange HUPX for the same period, the weighted average cost of electricity decreased by 9.1% or EUR 4.63 per MWh to EUR 46.01 per MWh (UAH 1,511.8 per MWh according to the NBU rate as of September 7).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as of August 31, the weighted average price of electricity at the day-ahead market in the unified energy system of Ukraine increased by 22.7% or UAH 283.38 per MWh to UAH 1,532.7 per MWh over August 24.

Больше новостей о: electric energy electricity electricity price day ahead merket

Weighted Average Price Of Electricity At Day-Ahead...
Electricity Price In Ukraine Higher Than In Europe...
Electricity Price For Industry Could Be Reduced By...
Weighted Average Price Of Electricity At Day-Ahead...
Court Receives Lawsuit On Cancelation Of Klitschko's Decision Requiring Performance Of National Anthem In Schools Every Morning
DPR Postpones Shelling Of Ukrainian Military Positions In Shumy District Of Donbas To September 9
News
3,000 Pilgrims Will Visit Uman Of Cherkasy Region To Celebrate Rosh Hashanah - Avakov 18:23
Ivano-Frankivsk To Open Schools And Kindergartens On September 14 Despite Referring City To ”Red” Zone 18:21
Cabinet Adopts Decision On 24-Hour Monitoring Of Truck Weights – Cabinet’s Rada Representative Mokan 18:19
DPR Postpones Shelling Of Ukrainian Military Positions In Shumy District Of Donbas To September 9 18:16
Court Receives Lawsuit On Cancelation Of Klitschko's Decision Requiring Performance Of National Anthem In Schools Every Morning 18:09
more news
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Up 3.2% To 2,174 On September 6, Number Of New Lethal Cases Down 11.4% To 31 14:40
Razumkov Considers Avakov Effective Minister And Does Not Know Any Alternative Candidates 14:48
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 244 To 15,276 On September 6, Number Of Deaths Up 2 To 242 – Klitschko 14:53
Weighted Average Price Of Electricity At Day-Ahead Market Down 0.7% To UAH 1,521.3 Per MWh On August 31 – September 7 14:50
Razumkov Denies Split Of Servant Of The People In Rada 14:45
more news
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Up 3.2% To 2,174 On September 6, Number Of New Lethal Cases Down 11.4% To 31 14:40
Razumkov Denies Split Of Servant Of The People In Rada 14:45
Razumkov Considers Avakov Effective Minister And Does Not Know Any Alternative Candidates 14:48
Weighted Average Price Of Electricity At Day-Ahead Market Down 0.7% To UAH 1,521.3 Per MWh On August 31 – September 7 14:50
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 244 To 15,276 On September 6, Number Of Deaths Up 2 To 242 – Klitschko 14:53
more news
Cabinet Adopts Decision On 24-Hour Monitoring Of Truck Weights – Cabinet’s Rada Representative Mokan
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok