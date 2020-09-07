Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Up 3.2% To 2,174 On September 6, Number Of New Lethal Cases Down 11.4% To 31

On September 6, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine increased by 2,174 over September 5 to 138,068, and the number of deaths rose by 31 over September 5 to 2,877; at the same time, the number of new cases increased by 3.2% and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 11.4%.

The National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, as at the morning of September 7, there were 138,068 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 2,877 lethal cases; besides, 62,606 people had recovered.

On September 6, a total of 2,174 new coronavirus cases were registered, 379 people recovered, and 31 people died.

Therefore, on September 6, the indicator of newly-infected people exceeded the number of those, who recovered (2,174 vs 379).

As at the morning of September 7, the number of active sick (less those, who recovered and died) made 70,821, up 2.5% over September 6.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in Lviv region (15,881), the city of Kyiv (15,276), and Chernivtsi region (11,272).

Besides, Kharkiv region has registered a total of 10,972 coronavirus infection cases, Ivano-Frankivsk region – 10,348; Rivne region – 9,762 cases, Odesa region – 8,525, Zakarpattia region – 8,091, Ternopil region – 7,390, Kyiv region – 6,278, Volyn region – 5,883, Vinnytsia region – 4,406, Zhytomyr region – 3,746, Khmelnytskyi region – 3,195, and Dnipropetrovsk region – 2,767 cases.

A total of 2,372 cases have been recorded in Chernihiv region, 1,963 cases – in Cherkasy region, 1,931 cases – in Zaporizhia region, 1,665 cases – in Mykolayiv region, 1,630 cases – in Donetsk region, 973 cases – in Poltava region, 858 cases – in Kirovohrad region, 500 cases – in Kherson region, 434 cases – in Luhansk region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 5, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine increased by 2,107 over September 4 to 135,894, and the number of deaths rose by 35 over September 4 to 2,846; at the same time, the number of new cases decreased by 25.7% and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 30%.

On September 4, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine increased by 2,836 over September 3 to 133,787, and the number of deaths rose by 50 over September 3 to 2,811; at the same time, the number of new cases increased by 4.1% and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 2%.

