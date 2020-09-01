UIA Cancels Flights To 6 Cities And Reduces Frequency Of Flights On 6 Routes Due To Cabinet’s Ban On Foreigners Entry

UIA Cancels Flights To 6 Cities And Reduces Frequency Of Flights On 6 Routes Due To Cabinet’s Ban On Foreigner

Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) has canceled flights to six cities and reduced the frequency of flights on six routes due to the Cabinet of Ministers' ban on the entry of foreigners into Ukraine.

UIA has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Ukraine International Airlines significantly reduces the flight program for the period from September 1 to October 24, 2020," it was said.

Flights from Kyiv to Zaporizhia, Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Geneva, Berlin and Chisinau are canceled from September 14.

There will also be a reduction in the frequency of flights on routes from Kyiv to Odesa, Dusseldorf, Brussels, Tel Aviv, Kharkiv and Dnipro.

According to the updated schedule, during this period there will be flights from Kyiv to Amsterdam, London, Dusseldorf, Paris, Brussels, Milan, Dubai, Cairo, Munich, Tbilisi, Baku, Yerevan, Istanbul, Tel Aviv, Prague, Madrid, New York , Lviv, Odesa, Kherson, Kharkiv, Dnipro, from Odesa - to Istanbul and Tel Aviv, also to Tel Aviv from Lviv, Kharkiv and Dnipro.

It is noted that in the future, the UIA flight schedule may be subject to new changes, taking into account the consequences of restrictions on border crossing by Ukrainian and foreign citizens.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, UIA planned to cancel flights to nine cities for the same reason.

SkyUp Airlines does not plan to change the schedule of international flights in connection with the ban of the Cabinet of Ministers for foreigners to enter Ukraine.

On August 26, the Cabinet of Ministers banned foreigners from entering the territory of Ukraine, except for certain categories, from 12 a.m. on August 29 to 12 a.m. on September 28.

