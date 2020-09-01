Number Of New Covid-19 Cases After 1-Day Growth, Down 2.5% To 2,088 On August 31, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 60% To 48

Number Of New Covid-19 Cases After 1-Day Growth, Down 2.5% To 2,088 On August 31, Number Of New Lethal Cases U

On August 31, the number of newly-registered cases in Ukraine increased by 2,088 over August 30 to 123,303, and the number of deaths rose by 48 over August 30 to 2,605; at the same time, the number of new cases decreased by 2.5% and the number of new lethal cases increased by 60%.

The National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, as at the morning of September 1, there were 123,303 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 2,605 lethal cases; besides, 57,802 people had recovered.

On August 31, a total of 2,088 new coronavirus cases were registered, 688 people recovered, and 48 people died.

Therefore, on August 31, the indicator of newly-infected people exceeded the number of those, who recovered (2,088 vs 688).

As at the morning of September 1, the number of active sick (less those, who recovered and died) made 62,896, up 2.2% over August 31.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in Lviv region (14,703), the city of Kyiv (13,546), and Chernivtsi region (10,420).

Besides, Ivano-Frankivsk region has registered a total of 9,348 coronavirus infection cases, Kharkiv region – 9,338; Rivne region – 9,269 cases, Zakarpattia region – 7,600, Odesa region – 7,494, Ternopil region – 6,194, Kyiv region – 5,755, Volyn region – 5,523, Vinnytsia region – 4,044, Zhytomyr region – 3,382, Khmelnytskyi region – 2,519, and Dnipropetrovsk region – 2,398 cases.

A total of 1,941 cases have been recorded in Chernihiv region, 1,627 cases – in Zaporizhia region, 1,594 cases – in Cherkasy region, 1,532 cases – in Sumy region, 1,448 cases – in Donetsk region, 1,284 cases – in Mykolayiv region, 816 cases – in Kirovohrad region, 808 cases – in Poltava region, 400 cases – in Kherson region, and 320 cases – in Luhansk region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, On August 30, the number of newly-registered cases in Ukraine increased by 2,141 over August 29 to 121,215, and the number of deaths rose by 30 over August 29 to 2,557; at the same time, the number of new cases increased by 2.2% and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 14.3%.

On August 29, the number of newly-registered cases in Ukraine fell by 2,096 over August 28 to 119,074, and the number of deaths rose by 35 over August 28 to 2,527; at the same time, the number of new cases decreased by 15.5% and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 14.6%.

