Number Of New Covid-19 Cases After 3-Day Fall, Down 7.8% To 1,658 On August 24, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 13.6% To 25

Number Of New Covid-19 Cases After 3-Day Fall, Down 7.8% To 1,658 On August 24, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up

On August 24, the number of newly-registered cases in Ukraine rose by 1,658 over August 23 to 108,415, and the number of deaths rose by 25 over August 23 to 2,318; at the same time, the number of new cases decreased by 7.8% and the number of new lethal cases increased by 13.6%.

The National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, as at the morning of August 25, there were 108,415 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 2,318 lethal cases; besides, 52,870 people had recovered.

On August 24, a total of 1,658 new coronavirus cases were registered, 346 people recovered, and 25 people died.

Therefore, on August 24, the indicator of newly-infected people exceeded the number of those, who recovered (1,658 vs 346).

The share of new cases as at August 24 made 1.6% of the overall number of the sick recorded as at August 23.

As at the morning of August 25, the number of active sick (less those, who recovered and died) made 53,227, up 2.5% over August 24.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in Lviv region (13,389), the city of Kyiv (12,153), and Chernivtsi region (9,371).

Besides, Rivne region has registered a total of 8,644 coronavirus infection cases, Ivano-Frankivsk region – 8,154; Kharkiv region – 7,807 cases, Zakarpattia region – 7,063, Odesa region – 6,166, Volyn region – 5,187, Kyiv region – 5,115, Ternopil region – 4,923, Vinnytsia region – 3,649, Zhytomyr region – 2,923, Dnipropetrovsk region – 2,050, and Khmelnytskyi region – 2,047 cases.

A total of 1,552 cases have been recorded in Chernihiv region, 1,407 cases – in Zaporizhia region, 1,300 cases – in Cherkasy region, 1,246 cases – in Sumy region, 1,238 cases – in Donetsk region, 1,004 cases – in Mykolayiv region, 769 cases – in Kirovohrad region, 677 cases – in Poltava region, 337 cases – in Kherson region, and 244 cases – in Luhansk region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 23, the number of newly-registered cases in Ukraine rose by 1,799 over August 22 to 106,757, and the number of deaths rose by 22 over August 22 to 2,293; at the same time, the number of new cases decreased by 9.5% and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 18.5%.

On August 22, the number of newly-registered cases in Ukraine rose by 1,987 over August 21 to 104,958, and the number of deaths rose by 27 over August 21 to 2,271; at the same time, the number of new cases decreased by 14.6% and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 27%.

