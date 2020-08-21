Number Of New Covid-19 Cases After 3-Day Growth, Down 1.3% To 2,106 On August 20, Number Of New Lethal Cases Down 42.5% To 23

Number Of New Covid-19 Cases After 3-Day Growth, Down 1.3% To 2,106 On August 20, Number Of New Lethal Cases D

On August 20, the number of newly-registered cases in Ukraine rose by 2,106 over August 19 to 100,643, and the number of deaths rose by 23 over August 19 to 2,207; at the same time, the number of new cases decreased by 1.3% and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 42.5%.

The Health Ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, as at the morning of August 21, there were 100,643 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 2,207 lethal cases; besides, 51,078 people had recovered.

On August 20, a total of 2,106 new coronavirus cases were registered, 637 people recovered, and 23 people died.

Therefore, on August 20, the indicator of newly-infected people exceeded the number of those, who recovered (2,106 vs 637).

The share of new cases as at August 20 made 2.1% of the overall number of the sick recorded as at August 19.

As at the morning of August 21, the number of active sick (less those, who recovered and died) made 47,358, up 3.1% over August 20.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in Lviv region (12,793), the city of Kyiv (11,328), and Chernivtsi region (8,505).

Besides, Rivne region has registered a total of 8,238 coronavirus infection cases, Ivano-Frankivsk region – 7,462; Kharkiv region – 7,033 cases, Zakarpattia region – 6,771, Odesa region – 5,578, Volyn region – 4,989, Kyiv region – 4,805, Ternopil region – 4,301, Vinnytsia region – 3,478, Zhytomyr region – 2,695, Dnipropetrovsk region – 1,894, and Khmelnytskyi region – 1,828 cases.

A total of 1,366 cases have been recorded in Chernihiv region, 1,234 cases – in Zaporizhia region, 1,219 cases – in Cherkasy region, 1,183 cases – in Donetsk region, 1,124 cases – in Sumy region, 912 cases – in Mykolayiv region, 751 cases – in Kirovohrad region, 614 cases – in Poltava region, 329 cases – in Kherson region, and 213 cases – in Luhansk region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 19, the number of newly-registered cases in Ukraine rose by 2,134 over August 18 to 98,537, and the number of deaths rose by 40 over August 18 to 2,184; at the same time, the number of new cases increased by 8.5% and the number of new lethal cases increased by 42.9%.

On August 18, the number of newly-registered cases in Ukraine rose by 1,967 over August 17 to 96,403, and the number of deaths rose by 28 over August 17 to 2,144; at the same time, the number of new cases increased by 21.7% and the number of new lethal cases increased by 3.7%.

