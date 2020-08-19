subscribe to newsletter
  • News
  • Politics
  Ukraine Fines Russian Airlines For UAH 14.5 Billion Since 2014 Because Of Flights Over Crimea
Ukraine Fines Russian Airlines For UAH 14.5 Billion Since 2014 Because Of Flights Over Crimea

Даша Зубкова
Ukraine has fined Russian airlines for UAH 14.5 billion since 2014 because of flights over Crimea.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said this at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers on Wednesday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“If we are talking about Crimea, then since 2014 our State Aviation Service has issued 107,000 decisions on the imposition of fines for the amount of UAH 14.5 billion for the fact that Russian airlines fly over the territory of Crimea. It is clear that in such a situation it is not about cooperation with the country-aggressor," he said.

Shmyhal said that the Ukrainian government continues its policy of withdrawing from various cooperation agreements within the framework of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and denounces the agreement on radio navigation support in the CIS (dated March 12, 1993) and a number of other agreements related to civil aviation within the CIS.

The Prime Minister noted that Ukraine is part of the relevant international and bilateral agreements on aviation and therefore the denunciation of these agreements with the CIS is primarily a response to Russia's violation of international law and the annexation of part of Ukrainian territories.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in December 2014, Ukraine fined 27 Russian airlines for the amount of about UAH 300 million for violating the airspace of Crimea annexed by Russia.

