  • List Of Hospitals For Hospitalization Of People With COVID-19 Will Be Expanded In Kyiv And 6 Regions - Deputy Health Minister Liashko
19 August 2020, Wednesday, 14:12 12
Ukrainian news
List Of Hospitals For Hospitalization Of People With COVID-19 Will Be Expanded In Kyiv And 6 Regions - Deputy Health Minister Liashko

Даша Зубкова
Ukraine, Kyiv, regions, hospital, hospitalization, Coronavirus, COVID-19

Deputy Minister of Health – Senior Medical Officer Viktor Liashko states that in Kyiv and six regions the list of hospitals for hospitalization of people with coronavirus infection COVID-19 will be expanded.

He announced this during a briefing following a meeting of the State Commission on Technogenic and Environmental Safety and Emergencies, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Additionally, new hospitals are being introduced into the list of healthcare institutions in which hospitalization of people with coronavirus disease will be carried out. In particular, these are the city of Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Volyn, Zakarpattia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Ternopil, and Rivne regions. In these regions, additional hospitals will be added to the list today, hospitals that provide care for people with coronavirus disease, and additional beds will be deployed," Liashko said.

He noted that after registration in the statistics of people who do not yet have a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19, but are hospitalized with suspicion of it, the occupancy rate has increased sharply in some regions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 18, 463 people with coronavirus infection were hospitalized.

Health Minister Maksym Stepanov stated that as of August 10, 10,200 beds were prepared in the second wave hospitals for receiving people with coronavirus.

