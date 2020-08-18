Number Of New Covid-19 Cases After 2-Day Fall Up 10.4% To 1,616 On August 17, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 28.6% To 27

Number Of New Covid-19 Cases After 2-Day Fall Up 10.4% To 1,616 On August 17, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 28

On August 17, the number of newly-registered cases in Ukraine rose by 1,616 over August 16 to 94,436, and the number of deaths rose by 27 over August 16 to 2,116; at the same time, the number of new cases increased by 10.4% and the number of new lethal cases increased by 28.6%.

The National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, as at the morning of August 18, there were 94,436 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 2,116 lethal cases; besides, 48,925 people had recovered.

On August 17, a total of 1,616 new coronavirus cases were registered, 761 people recovered, and 27 people died.

Therefore, on August 17, the indicator of newly-infected people exceeded the number of those, who recovered (1,616 vs 761).

The share of new cases as at August 17 made 1.7% of the overall number of the sick recorded as at August 16.

As at the morning of August 18, the number of active sick (less those, who recovered and died) made 43,395, up 1.9% over August 17.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in Lviv region (12,260), the city of Kyiv (10,730), and Chernivtsi region (7,954).

Besides, Rivne region has registered a total of 7,828 coronavirus infection cases, Ivano-Frankivsk region – 6,959; Zakarpattia region – 6,435 cases, Kharkiv region – 6,360, Odesa region – 5,158, Volyn region – 4,792, Kyiv region – 4,620, Ternopil region – 3,902, Vinnytsia region – 3,272, Zhytomyr region – 2,497, Dnipropetrovsk region – 1,772, and Khmelnytskyi region – 1,628 cases.

A total of 1,250 cases have been recorded in Chernihiv region, 1,167 cases – in Cherkasy region, 1,154 cases – in Zaporizhia region, 1,100 cases – in Donetsk region, 966 cases – in Sumy region, 832 cases – in Mykolayiv region, 746 cases – in Kirovohrad region, 565 cases – in Poltava region, 304 cases – in Kherson region, and 185 cases – in Luhansk region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 16, the number of newly-registered cases in Ukraine rose by 1,464 over August 15 to 92,820, and the number of deaths rose by 21 over August 15 to 2,089; at the same time, the number of new cases decreased by 10.6% and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 12.5%.

On August 15, the number of newly-registered cases in Ukraine rose by 1,637 over August 14 to 91,356, and the number of deaths rose by 24 over August 14 to 2,068; at the same time, the number of new cases decreased by 11.4% and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 27.3%.

