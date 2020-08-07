Owner Of BEEF meat&wine Restaurant Shybaev Forecasts Closure Of 20-30% Of Establishments By 2021 Due To Quarantine

Owner Of BEEF meat&wine Restaurant Shybaev Forecasts Closure Of 20-30% Of Establishments By 2021 Due To Quaran

The owner of the BEEF meat&wine restaurant (Kyiv) Ruslan Shybaev forecasts the closure of 20-30% of catering establishments by the end of this year due to quarantine.

He announced this in an interview with Ukrainian News Agency.

"I think that 20-30% (will close). But again, shot in the dark, because everything depends on how successful the restaurant concepts were, many just opened before the quarantine or barely survived," Shybaev said.

At the same time, he noted that the restaurant business in Ukraine has room for development, because it lags behind its closest neighbors - Poland and Russia both in the number of formats and the number of new places.

According to the restaurateur, this is due to the lag in terms of income of the population, since the higher the income, the more people visit restaurants.

Besides, Shybaev believes that people themselves can restore the economy, including by visiting restaurants and cafes.

He hopes the economy will recover from the crisis from the coronavirus pandemic in at least 2 years.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, BEEF meat&wine hopes to reach the pre-quarantine level in November, if quarantine is lifted in Ukraine and a ban or restrictions on entry from abroad is not introduced.

Olha Nasonova, Director of Restaurant Consulting, predicts that small-scale restaurant business will become more relevant this year.

On July 6, the Kyiv City State Administration allowed restaurants, catering establishments and cinemas to work after 10:00 p.m.