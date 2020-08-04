subscribe to newsletter
04 August 2020, Tuesday, 13:18
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Region Up 32 To 3,877 On August 3

Даша Зубкова
Kyiv region, Coronavirus, quarantine, COVID-19, death from coronavirus, adaptive quarantine.

On August 3, the number of coronavirus-infected people in Kyiv region rose by 32 over August 2 to 3,877.

The Kyiv Regional State Administration has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Two persons were hospitalized, the rest of the people are staying in self-isolation under supervision of doctors.

Of the total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 for the entire period of the epidemic, 706 patients were hospitalized, and 3,171 were left for self-isolation under supervision.

During the day, 49 people recovered, for the entire time – 2,766.

On August 2, the number of coronavirus-infected people in Kyiv region rose by 32 over August 1 to 3,845.

On August 3, the number of registered coronavirus infection cases in Ukraine rose by 1,061 over August 2 to 74,219, and the number of deaths from the disease rose by 26 over August 2 to 1,764; at the same time, the number of new Covid-19 cases rose by 7.2% and the number of new lethal cases doubled.

According to the report, as at the morning of August 4, there were 74,219 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 1,764 lethal cases; besides, 40,613 people had recovered.

On August 3, a total of 1,061 new cases were registered, 737 people recovered and 26 people died.

Therefore, on August 4, the indicator of newly-infected people exceeded the number of those, who recovered (1,061 vs 737).

The share of new cases as at August 3 made 1.45% of the overall number of the sick recorded as at August 2.

As at the morning of August 4, the number of active sick (less those, who recovered and died) made 31,842, up 0.9% over August 3.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in Lviv region (10,067), the city of Kyiv (8,662), and Rivne region (6,355).

Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Region Up 32 To 3,877 On August 3
