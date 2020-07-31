Zelenskyy Signs Law On Reduction Of Green Tariffs For SPPs With Capacity Of More Than 1 MW By 15%, For WPPs By 7.5% From July

Zelenskyy Signs Law On Reduction Of Green Tariffs For SPPs With Capacity Of More Than 1 MW By 15%, For WPPs By

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a law on reduction from July of green tariffs for solar power plants (SPP) with a capacity of more than 1 MW by 15%, for wind power plants (WPP) - by 7.5%.

This is evidenced by the data on the page of the corresponding bill No.3658 on the Verkhovna Rada's website, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the explanatory note, the Verkhovna Rada has reduced the size of green tariffs from July 1, 2020 for facilities commissioned from July 2015 to December 31, 2019: for SPPs with a capacity of more than 1 MW - by 15%, for SPPs less than 1 MW - by 10% and for WPPs - by 7.5%.

Also, the parliament has reduced green tariffs from July 1, 2020 for SPPs and WPPs, commissioned from January 1, 2020, by 2.5%, and also set the maximum size of the green tariff for renewable energy facilities commissioned before June 30, 2015, which will reduce the size of green tariffs for such objects to 52%.

Besides, the parliament limited the terms of commissioning new SPPs to obtain a green tariff by reducing the size of the green tariff for such facilities by 50% from August 1, 2020.

The Verkhovna Rada also introduced from 2022 full responsibility (in 2021 - 50% responsibility) for the imbalance of its actual and accepting (forecast) schedules of electricity production for all producers of electricity from renewable energy sources, which will create economic incentives for such entities to improve the accuracy of forecasting their release schedules electricity and will contribute to the development of the balancing capacity sector.

In this case, the size of the permissible forecasting error is 10% for WPP, and 5% for SPP.

Also, the parliament determined the operator of the electricity transmission system, the Ukrenergo national energy company, responsible for compensating for the electricity not supplied by renewable energy producers as a result of their execution of dispatch commands to reduce and/or limit the load, in accordance with the methodology approved by the National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Utilities (Energy Commission) , as well as for the provision of state guarantees for the invariability of the legislation in force on the day of the adoption of this law for electricity producers at the green tariff.

At the same time, the procedures for organizing and conducting green auctions were improved.

In particular, it is envisaged: ensuring the possibility of participating in the auctions of SPP, which are located on the roofs/facades of buildings and capital structures; providing the opportunity to conduct auctions for SPP located on the roofs and/or facades of buildings and other capital structures (including state and municipal property), by analogy with the mechanism for holding auctions for land plots; determination of the Cabinet of Ministers responsible for setting the annual schedule of the auctions.

The Verkhovna Rada also determined the maximum size of the price offer at the auction, depending on the type of renewable energy sources and the year the power facility was put into operation; provided an opportunity to hold auctions for certain types of alternative energy sources and auctions for other (except for SPP and WPP) producers of electricity from alternative energy sources; reduced the minimum mandatory allocation of the quota share by technology from 15% to 10%.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal calls on the Energy Commission to reduce green tariffs for solar power plants (SPP) and wind power plants (WPP) as soon as possible.

The Verkhovna Rada obliged the Cabinet of Ministers to provide for the allocation of funds from the state budget to the Guaranteed Buyer state enterprise to pay for 20% of generated electricity from renewable energy sources (RES).

The Ukrainian Renewable Energy Association states that the signed memorandum on voluntary reduction of the green tariff does not provide for a voluntary option.

Shmyhal said that the conclusion of a memorandum with electricity producers from renewable energy sources will allow Ukraine to save UAH 6 billion per year.