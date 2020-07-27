9 Regions Non-Compliant With Quarantine Relaxation Criteria – Health Ministry

As at July 27, a total of nine regions of Ukraine were non-compliant with the criteria for further relaxation of the quarantine restrictions.

The Health Ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, the criterion of occupancy of beds at the hospitals receiving coronavirus-infected people (must not exceed 50%) was not met by Zakarpattia region (63.18%).

The indicator of testing coverage (must not be lower than 24 per hundred thousand people) was met by all regions.

The indicator of the share of positive polymerase chain reaction tests (PCR) (must not exceed 11%) was not met by Volyn region (20.26%), Ivano-Frankivsk region (12.56%), Lviv region (11.05%), Ternopil region (11.96%), and Chernivtsi region (11.27%).

The criterion of the incidence rate (must not exceed 10%) over the previous week was not met by Vinnytsia region (21.63%), Volyn region (41.45%), Zhytomyr region (57.99%), Ivano-Frankivsk region (24.06%), Ternopil region (87.74%), and Chernivtsi region (38.89%).

The hospital bed occupancy in the city of Kyiv was 37.37%, the number of tests was 124.24 per hundred thousand people, the share of positive polymerase chain reaction tests (PCR) – 3.87%, and dynamics – 11.82%.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine prolonged the adaptive quarantine until August 31.

At the same time, starting August 1, the regions of Ukraine will be divided into green, yellow, orange and red zones depending on the epidemical situation.

On July 26, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 807 over July 25 to 65,656, and the number of deaths rose by 11 over July 25 to 1,616; at the same time, the number of new cases decreased by 12.3% and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 26.7%.

According to the report, as at the morning of July 27, there were 65,656 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 1,616 lethal cases; besides, 36,122 people had recovered.

On July 26, a total of 807 new cases were registered, 315 people recovered, and 11 people died.

Therefore, on July 26, the indicator of newly-infected people exceeded the number of those, who recovered (807 vs 315).

The share of new cases as at July 26 made 1.2% of the overall number of the sick recorded as at July 25.

As at the morning of July 27, the number of active sick (less those, who recovered and died) made 27,918, up 1.8 over July 26.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus cases has been registered in Lviv region (8,952), the city of Kyiv (7,690), and Rivne region (5,701).