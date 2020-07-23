6 Regions Non-Compliant With Quarantine Relaxation Criteria – Health Ministry

As at July 23, a total of six regions of Ukraine were non-compliant with the criteria for further relaxation of the quarantine restrictions; and compared to July 22, Kharkiv region was declared as being compliant with the criteria.

The Health Ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, the criterion of occupancy of beds at the hospitals receiving coronavirus-infected people (must not exceed 50%) was not met by Zakarpattia region (68.41%).

The indicator of testing coverage (must not be lower than 24 per hundred thousand people) was not met by Chernihiv region (20.83).

The indicator of the share of positive polymerase chain reaction tests (PCR) (must not exceed 11%) was not met by Volyn region (17.58%), Ivano-Frankivsk region (13.11%), and Lviv region (14.34%).

The criterion of the incidence rate (must not exceed 10%) over the previous week was not met by Ivano-Frankivsk region (54.85%) Lviv region (41.85%), and Ternopil region (11.47%).

The hospital bed occupancy in the city of Kyiv was 36.92%, the number of tests was 117.43 per hundred thousand people, the share of positive polymerase chain reaction tests (PCR) – 3.67%, and dynamics – 25.15%.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as at July 22, a total of seven regions of Ukraine were non-compliant with the criteria for further relaxation of the quarantine restrictions; and compared to July 21, Vinnytsia region was declared as being compliant with the criteria, and Ternopil region – non-compliant.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has prolonged the adaptive quarantine until August 31.

At the same time, starting August 1, the regions of Ukraine will be divided into green, yellow, orange and red zones depending on the epidemical situation.

On July 22, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 856 over July 21 to 61,851, and the number of deaths rose by 17 over July 21 to 1,551; at the same time, the number of new coronavirus cases rose by 3.3% and the number of lethal cases rose by 6.2%.

According to the report, as at the morning of July 23, there were 61,851 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 1,551 lethal cases; besides, 34,000 people had recovered.

On July 22, a total of 856 new cases were registered, 828 people recovered and 17 people died.

Therefore, on July 22, the indicator of newly-infected people exceeded the number of those, who recovered (856 vs 838).

The share of new cases as at July 22 made 1.4% of the overall number of the sick recorded as at July 21.

As at the morning of July 23, the number of active sick (less those, who recovered and died) made 26,300, up 11 over July 22.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in Lviv region (8,462), the city of Kyiv (7,278), and Chernivtsi region (5,443).