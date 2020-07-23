subscribe to newsletter
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Growing 3rd Days In Row, Up 3.3% To 856 On July 22, Number Of Lethal Cases Up 6.2% To 17 – NSDC

Даша Зубкова
Ukraine, Coronavirus, quarantine, COVID-19, death from coronavirus, quarantine restrictions, quarantine relaxation, adaptive quarantine.

On July 22, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 856 over July 21 to 61,851, and the number of deaths rose by 17 over July 21 to 1,551; at the same time, the number of new coronavirus cases rose by 3.3% and the number of lethal cases rose by 6.2%.

The National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, as at the morning of July 23, there were 61,851 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 1,551 lethal cases; besides, 34,000 people had recovered.

On July 22, a total of 856 new cases were registered, 828 people recovered and 17 people died.

Therefore, on July 22, the indicator of newly-infected people exceeded the number of those, who recovered (856 vs 838).

The share of new cases as at July 22 made 1.4% of the overall number of the sick recorded as at July 21.

As at the morning of July 23, the number of active sick (less those, who recovered and died) made 26,300, up 11 over July 22.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in Lviv region (8,462), the city of Kyiv (7,278), and Chernivtsi region (5,443).

Besides, Rivne region has registered a total of 5,303 coronavirus infection cases, Zakarpattia region – 4,641 cases, Ivano-Frankivsk region – 3,765, Volyn region – 3,401, Kyiv region – 3,391, Kharkiv region – 3,203, Odesa region – 2,691, Ternopil region – 2,548, Vinnytsia region - 2,416, Zhytomyr region - 1,654, and Dnipropetrovsk region – 1,275 cases.

A total of 1,008 cases have been registered in Khmelnytskyi region, 870 cases – Cherkasy region, 818 cases – Donetsk region, 700 cases – Zaporizhia region, 689 cases – Kirovohrad region, 667 cases – Chernihiv region, 530 cases – Mykolayiv region, 393 cases – Sumy region, 371 cases – Poltava region, 218 cases – Kherson region, and 116 cases - Luhansk region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 21, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 829 over July 20 to 60,995, and the number of deaths rose by 16 over July 20 to 1,534; at the same time, the number of new coronavirus cases rose by 23.2%, and that of new lethal cases decreased by 20%.

On July 20, the number of newly-registered cases of Covid-19 in Ukraine rose by 673 over July 19 to 60,166, and the number of deaths rose by 20 to 1,518; at the same time, the number of new cases rose by 3.4%, and the number of new lethal cases rose by 53.8%.

Ukraine Coronavirus quarantine COVID-19 death from coronavirus quarantine restrictions quarantine relaxation adaptive quarantine.

