  List Of Countries Open For Ukrainian Tourists Expands By 13 To 39 Over Week - Foreign Ministry
21 July 2020, Tuesday, 17:35
Politics 2020-07-21T23:45:03+03:00
Ukrainian news
List Of Countries Open For Ukrainian Tourists Expands By 13 To 39 Over Week - Foreign Ministry

Таня Герасимова
travel, vacation, tourism

Over the past week, the list of countries which Ukrainian tourists are allowed to enter has expanded by 13 to 39.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba announced this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Last week I announced a list of 26 countries open or relatively open for travel for Ukrainians. As of now, there are already 39 such countries. 13 have been added over the week," he said.

Opened for tourism from Ukraine are: Bulgaria, Slovenia, Ireland, United Arab Emirates, Pakistan, Comoros, Maldives, Cambodia, Puerto Rico, Jamaica, Ecuador, Antigua and Barbuda.

Previously, the following popular destinations were opened for Ukrainians: Turkey, Egypt, Tunisia, Albania, Montenegro, Serbia, North Macedonia, Belarus, United Kingdom, United States, Mexico and Korea.

Also open for Ukrainians are: Bahamas, Seychelles, Burundi, Tanzania, Zambia, Kenya, Somalia, Ethiopia, South Sudan, Lebanon, Afghanistan, Iraq and Iran.

"I want to emphasize that not in every case we are talking about absolutely free entry. It is necessary to observe certain rules and be guided by the decisions of the authorities of these countries. Therefore, I ask you to carefully check the information on the conditions of entry before leaving," the minister said.

The rules for visiting these countries are different: some are allowed visa-free entry, and some require a visa, some of them do not require special conditions, others require testing for coronavirus or undergoing quarantine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the European Union has decided not to open borders for tourists from Ukraine yet.

Armed Man Captures Bus With 20 Hostages In Lutsk
