subscribe to newsletter
26.65 27.05
29.4 29.95
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • 7 Regions Non-Compliant With Quarantine Relaxation Criteria – Health Ministry
21 July 2020, Tuesday, 17:17 22
Politics 2020-07-21T23:45:04+03:00
Ukrainian news
7 Regions Non-Compliant With Quarantine Relaxation Criteria – Health Ministry

7 Regions Non-Compliant With Quarantine Relaxation Criteria – Health Ministry

Таня Герасимова
Coronavirus, quarantine, COVID-19, quarantine restrictions, quarantine relaxation

As at July 21, a total of seven regions of Ukraine were non-compliant with the criteria for further relaxation of the quarantine restrictions; and compared to July 20, the city of Kyiv and Odesa region were again declared as being compliant with the criteria.

The Health Ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, the criterion of occupancy of beds at the hospitals receiving coronavirus-infected people (must not exceed 50%) was not met by Zakarpattia region (72.41%).

The indicator of testing coverage (must not be lower than 24 per hundred thousand people) was not met by Chernihiv region (15.38).

The indicator of the share of positive polymerase chain reaction tests (PCR) (must not exceed 11%) was not met by Volyn region (16.11%), Ivano-Frankivsk region (11.80%), Lviv region (14.07%), and Kharkiv region (11.45%).

The criterion of the incidence rate (must not exceed 10%) over the previous week was not met by Vinnytsia region (12.51%) and Ivano-Frankivsk region (43.38%), and Lviv region (68.16%).

The hospital bed occupancy in the city of Kyiv was 36.36%, the number of tests was 115.29 per hundred thousand people, the share of positive polymerase chain reaction tests (PCR) – 13.13%.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as at July 20, the city of Kyiv and eight regions of Ukraine did not meet the criteria for further relaxation of the quarantine restrictions, and as compared to July 19, Kyiv was again declared as being non-compliant with the criteria.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has extended the adaptive quarantine until July 31.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that in case of rapid growth in the incidence rate in 10 or more regions, quarantine restrictions might be toughened.

On July 20, the number of newly-registered cases of Covid-19 in Ukraine rose by 673 over July 19 to 60,166, and the number of deaths rose by 20 to 1,518; at the same time, the number of new cases rose by 3.4%, and the number of new lethal cases rose by 53.8%.

According to the report, as at the morning of July 21, there were 60,166 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 1,518 lethal cases; besides, 32,199 people had recovered.

On July 20, a total of 673 new cases were registered, 760 people recovered, and 20 people died.

Therefore, on July 20, the indicator of newly-infected people was lower than the number of those, who recovered (673 vs 760).

The share of new cases as at July 20 made 1.1% of the overall number of the sick recorded as at July 19.

As at the morning of July 21, the number of active sick (less those, who recovered and died) made 26,449, down 0.4 over July 20.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of cases has been registered in Lviv region (8,229), the city of Kyiv (7,034), and Chernivtsi region (5,363).

Больше новостей о: Coronavirus quarantine COVID-19 quarantine restrictions quarantine relaxation

Number Of New Covid-19 Cases After 2-Day Decrease ...
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City...
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City...
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Regi...
Rada Lowers Green Tariff By 15% For Solar Power Plants With Capacities Over 1 MW And 7.5% For Wind Power Plants From July
7 Regions Non-Compliant With Quarantine Relaxation Criteria – Health Ministry
News
List Of Countries Open For Ukrainian Tourists Expands By 13 To 39 Over Week - Foreign Ministry 17:35
Rada Lowers Green Tariff By 15% For Solar Power Plants With Capacities Over 1 MW And 7.5% For Wind Power Plants From July 17:29
State Reserve Agency Provisional Chair Barabash Declares UAH 880,000 Of Income And UAH 174,000 In Cash In 2019 17:26
Chernyshov's June Salary UAH 47,200, His Deputies’ UAH 16,000-47,200, State Secretary’s UAH 60,800 17:22
7 Regions Non-Compliant With Quarantine Relaxation Criteria – Health Ministry 17:17
more news
Spanish court has twice upheld the legality of Stepan Chernovetskyi`s spanish investment 10:26
TOP-10 Mega Projects of Mr Yaroslavskyi for Kharkiv. Why the Businessman Was Awarded the Title of the Honorary Citizen 18:10
"Political pressure": UkrLandFarming responds to NABU statement 13:35
Armed Man Captures Bus With 20 Hostages In Lutsk 12:27
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 77 To 6,961 On July 19 – Klitschko 17:41
more news
Armed Man Captures Bus With 20 Hostages In Lutsk 12:27
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 73 To 7,034 On July 20 – Klitschko 12:31
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases After 2-Day Decrease Up 3.4% To 673 On July 20, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 53.8% To 20 – NSDC 12:37
Zelenskyy Appoints Prystaiko As Ukraine's Ambassador To Britain 12:44
Zelenskyy Gets Capture Of Hostages In Lutsk Under Personal Control 12:47
more news
Armed Man Captures Bus With 20 Hostages In Lutsk
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok