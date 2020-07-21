7 Regions Non-Compliant With Quarantine Relaxation Criteria – Health Ministry

As at July 21, a total of seven regions of Ukraine were non-compliant with the criteria for further relaxation of the quarantine restrictions; and compared to July 20, the city of Kyiv and Odesa region were again declared as being compliant with the criteria.

The Health Ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, the criterion of occupancy of beds at the hospitals receiving coronavirus-infected people (must not exceed 50%) was not met by Zakarpattia region (72.41%).

The indicator of testing coverage (must not be lower than 24 per hundred thousand people) was not met by Chernihiv region (15.38).

The indicator of the share of positive polymerase chain reaction tests (PCR) (must not exceed 11%) was not met by Volyn region (16.11%), Ivano-Frankivsk region (11.80%), Lviv region (14.07%), and Kharkiv region (11.45%).

The criterion of the incidence rate (must not exceed 10%) over the previous week was not met by Vinnytsia region (12.51%) and Ivano-Frankivsk region (43.38%), and Lviv region (68.16%).

The hospital bed occupancy in the city of Kyiv was 36.36%, the number of tests was 115.29 per hundred thousand people, the share of positive polymerase chain reaction tests (PCR) – 13.13%.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as at July 20, the city of Kyiv and eight regions of Ukraine did not meet the criteria for further relaxation of the quarantine restrictions, and as compared to July 19, Kyiv was again declared as being non-compliant with the criteria.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has extended the adaptive quarantine until July 31.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that in case of rapid growth in the incidence rate in 10 or more regions, quarantine restrictions might be toughened.

On July 20, the number of newly-registered cases of Covid-19 in Ukraine rose by 673 over July 19 to 60,166, and the number of deaths rose by 20 to 1,518; at the same time, the number of new cases rose by 3.4%, and the number of new lethal cases rose by 53.8%.

According to the report, as at the morning of July 21, there were 60,166 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 1,518 lethal cases; besides, 32,199 people had recovered.

On July 20, a total of 673 new cases were registered, 760 people recovered, and 20 people died.

Therefore, on July 20, the indicator of newly-infected people was lower than the number of those, who recovered (673 vs 760).

The share of new cases as at July 20 made 1.1% of the overall number of the sick recorded as at July 19.

As at the morning of July 21, the number of active sick (less those, who recovered and died) made 26,449, down 0.4 over July 20.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of cases has been registered in Lviv region (8,229), the city of Kyiv (7,034), and Chernivtsi region (5,363).