Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Up 56 To 6,238 On July 12 – Klitschko

On July 12, the number of coronavirus-infected people in the city of Kyiv rose by 56 over July 11 to 6,238.

Kyiv City Mayor / Chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On July 12, a total of 21 women aged 21-75, a 12-year-old girl; 31 men aged 19-80; and three boys aged 4-17 got sick with the coronavirus infection.

Nine residents of Kyiv were hospitalized, the rest are staying in self-isolation.

A total of 51 people recovered on July 12.

Besides, a total of 2,109 residents of Kyiv have overcome the sickness since the start of the epidemic.

The largest number of coronavirus-infected people was registered in Sviatoshynskyi district - 13, Shevchenkivskyi district - 11, and Dniprovskyi district - 7.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 11, the number of coronavirus-infected people in the city of Kyiv rose by 67 over July 10 to 6,182.

On July 12, the number of newly-registered coronavirus infection cases in Ukraine rose by 612 over July 11 to 54,133, and the number of deaths rose by 15 over July 11 to 1,398; at the same time, the number of new cases decreased by 9.7% and the number of new lethal cases rose by 36.4%.

According to the report, as at the morning of July 13, there were 54,133 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 1,398 lethal cases; besides, 26,503 had recovered.

A total of 612 new cases were registered on July 12, besides, 585 people recovered, and 15 people died.

Therefore, on July 12, the indicator of newly-infected people exceeded the number of those, who recovered (612 vs 385).

The share of new cases as at July 12 made 1.1% of the overall number of the sick recorded as at July 11.

As at the morning of July 13, the number of active sick (less those, who recovered and died) made 26,232, up 0.8% over July 12.

The largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in Lviv region (7,107), Kyiv city (6,238) and Chernivtsi region (5,161) since the start of the epidemic.