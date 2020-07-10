7 Regions Non-Compliant With Quarantine Relaxation Criteria – Health Ministry

As at July 10, seven regions of Ukraine were not compliant with the criteria for further relaxation of the quarantine restrictions updated on June 22; over the data available as at July 9, Ivano-Frankivsk region was declared as being compliant with the criteria.

The hospital occupancy criterion (must not exceed 50%) was not met by Zakarpattia region (63.25%).

The testing coverage indicator (must not be lower than 24 per hundred thousand people) was not met by Donetsk region (22.07) and Chernihiv region (17.54).

The share of positive polymerase chain reaction tests (PCR) (must not exceed 11%) was not met by Volyn region (19.33%), Zakarpattia region (15.59%), Rivne region (13.64%), and Kharkiv region (11.48%).

The criterion of incidence rate (must not exceed 10%) over the previous week was not met by Ternopil region (47.03%).

The occupancy of beds at the hospitals receiving coronavirus-infected people in Kyiv was 34.34%, the number of tests per hundred thousand people was 114.07, the share of positive polymerase chain reaction tests was 4.11%, and the incidence rate was 28.22%.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as at July 9, eight regions of Ukraine were not compliant with the criteria for further relaxation of the quarantine restrictions updated on June 22; over the data available as at July 8, Lviv and Odesa regions were again declared compliant with the criteria; Chernihiv region did not meet them.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has extended the adaptive quarantine until July 31.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that in case of rapid growth in the incidence rate in 10 or more regions, quarantine restrictions might be toughened.

On July 9, the number of newly-registered cases of Covid-19 in Ukraine rose by 819 over July 8 to 52,043, and the number of deaths rose by 18 over July 8 to 1,345; at the same time, the number of new cases rose by 1.1% and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 14.3%.

According to the report, as at the morning of July 10, there were 52,043 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases including 1,345 lethal ones, 24,800 had recovered.

On July 9, a total of 819 new coronavirus cases were registered, 1,016 people recovered, and 18 people died.

Therefore, on July 9, the number of newly-registered cases decreased and was lower than the number of those, who recovered (819 vs 1,016).

The share of new cases as at July 9 made 1.6% of the overall number of the sick recorded as at July 8.

The number of the active sick (less those, who recovered and died) as at the morning of July 10 was 25,898, down 0.82% over July 9.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of the coronavirus cases has been registered in Lviv region (6,763), Kyiv city (5,990) and Chernivtsi region (5,096).