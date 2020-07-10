subscribe to newsletter
26.65 27.05
29.4 29.95
˟
  • News
  • Events
  • 7 Regions Non-Compliant With Quarantine Relaxation Criteria – Health Ministry
10 July 2020, Friday, 14:46 17
Events 2020-07-10T18:30:05+03:00
Ukrainian news
7 Regions Non-Compliant With Quarantine Relaxation Criteria – Health Ministry

7 Regions Non-Compliant With Quarantine Relaxation Criteria – Health Ministry

Даша Зубкова
Ukraine, regions, Coronavirus, quarantine, COVID-19, quarantine restrictions, quarantine relaxation, adaptive quarantine.

As at July 10, seven regions of Ukraine were not compliant with the criteria for further relaxation of the quarantine restrictions updated on June 22; over the data available as at July 9, Ivano-Frankivsk region was declared as being compliant with the criteria.

The Health Ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The hospital occupancy criterion (must not exceed 50%) was not met by Zakarpattia region (63.25%).

The testing coverage indicator (must not be lower than 24 per hundred thousand people) was not met by Donetsk region (22.07) and Chernihiv region (17.54).

The share of positive polymerase chain reaction tests (PCR) (must not exceed 11%) was not met by Volyn region (19.33%), Zakarpattia region (15.59%), Rivne region (13.64%), and Kharkiv region (11.48%).

The criterion of incidence rate (must not exceed 10%) over the previous week was not met by Ternopil region (47.03%).

The occupancy of beds at the hospitals receiving coronavirus-infected people in Kyiv was 34.34%, the number of tests per hundred thousand people was 114.07, the share of positive polymerase chain reaction tests was 4.11%, and the incidence rate was 28.22%.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as at July 9, eight regions of Ukraine were not compliant with the criteria for further relaxation of the quarantine restrictions updated on June 22; over the data available as at July 8, Lviv and Odesa regions were again declared compliant with the criteria; Chernihiv region did not meet them.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has extended the adaptive quarantine until July 31.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that in case of rapid growth in the incidence rate in 10 or more regions, quarantine restrictions might be toughened.

On July 9, the number of newly-registered cases of Covid-19 in Ukraine rose by 819 over July 8 to 52,043, and the number of deaths rose by 18 over July 8 to 1,345; at the same time, the number of new cases rose by 1.1% and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 14.3%.

According to the report, as at the morning of July 10, there were 52,043 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases including 1,345 lethal ones, 24,800 had recovered.

On July 9, a total of 819 new coronavirus cases were registered, 1,016 people recovered, and 18 people died.

Therefore, on July 9, the number of newly-registered cases decreased and was lower than the number of those, who recovered (819 vs 1,016).

The share of new cases as at July 9 made 1.6% of the overall number of the sick recorded as at July 8.

The number of the active sick (less those, who recovered and died) as at the morning of July 10 was 25,898, down 0.82% over July 9.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of the coronavirus cases has been registered in Lviv region (6,763), Kyiv city (5,990) and Chernivtsi region (5,096).

Больше новостей о: Ukraine regions Coronavirus quarantine COVID-19 quarantine restrictions quarantine relaxation adaptive quarantine.

Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Growing 4th Day In Ro...
8 Regions Non-Compliant With Quarantine Relaxation...
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Regi...
Wizz Air Provides Ukrainians Detained At Athens Ai...
7 Regions Non-Compliant With Quarantine Relaxation Criteria – Health Ministry
Shmyhal Suggests Rada Appoint Ex-Chairperson Of State Space Agency Uruskyi As Vice Prime Minister For Industrial Sector
News
Shmyhal Suggests Rada Appoint Ex-Chairperson Of State Space Agency Uruskyi As Vice Prime Minister For Industrial Sector 14:54
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 118 Including 4 Medical Workers To 5,990 On July 9 – Klitschko 14:52
UIA To Launch New Flight To Naples In August 14:50
7 Regions Non-Compliant With Quarantine Relaxation Criteria – Health Ministry 14:46
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Growing 4th Day In Row, Up 1.1% To 819 On July 9, Number Of Lethal Cases Down 14.3% To 18 – Health Ministry 14:42
more news
Vladimir Putin and Petro Poroshenko. Photo by glavred.info
"Good, Vladimir Vladimirovich. I shake your hand" – Poroshenko to Putin two months after Debaltseve 13:15 Video
NABU, SAPO unable to explain to lawmakers what grounds used to open case against VAB Bank 15:05
Court Refuses To Consider Preventive Measure Against Poroshenko 18:26
8 Regions Non-Compliant With Quarantine Relaxation Criteria – Health Ministry 14:02
Ukraine Technically Not Ready For Remote Education – Zelenskyy 13:50
more news
Court Refuses To Consider Preventive Measure Against Poroshenko 18:26
Cabinet Appoints Ukrainian-Language Teacher Kremin As Language Ombudsman 18:28
Cabinet Allows Theaters And Nightclubs To Operate Until 11 PM 18:31
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 114 To 5,779, Including 5 Medical Workers On July 7 – Klitschko 18:33
Cabinet Terminates Ukraine-Russia Anti-Terrorism Cooperation Memorandum 18:36
more news
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 118 Including 4 Medical Workers To 5,990 On July 9 – Klitschko
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok