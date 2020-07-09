subscribe to newsletter
26.65 27.05
29.4 29.95
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • "Good, Vladimir Vladimirovich. I shake your hand" – Poroshenko to Putin two months after Debaltseve
09 July 2020, Thursday, 13:15 162 Video
Politics 2020-07-09T17:00:07+03:00
Ukrainian news
"Good, Vladimir Vladimirovich. I shake your hand" – Poroshenko to Putin two months after Debaltseve

"Good, Vladimir Vladimirovich. I shake your hand" – Poroshenko to Putin two months after Debaltseve

Яков Сташинский
Petro Poroshenko, Vladimir Putin, transcript of telephone conversation, Andrii Derkach
Vladimir Putin and Petro Poroshenko. Photo by glavred.info
Vladimir Putin and Petro Poroshenko. Photo by glavred.info

Petro Poroshenko, two months after Debaltseve in 2015, discussed with Putin the improvement of economic contacts between Ukraine and Russia, and also congratulated Putin on the upcoming International Workers' Solidarity Day and "shook hands". This is evidenced by new records of conversations “with the voice which appears to be” Poroshenko, released today by MP Andrii Derkach at a press conference at the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency.

The records are dated April 30, 2015.

"I think it would be rational if, as they say in Ukrainian "if you don't mind," and if you consider this possible, maybe this representative of Trilateral Contact Group could come to Kyiv so that they would meet with Heidi there at the OSCE Mission," says a voice which appears to be Poroshenko to Putin on the records.

"Thank you again. Congratulations on the upcoming, I do not know, it used to be called the International Workers' Solidarity Day... We are working people, and maybe we will come to solidarity one day," he says later in the conversation.

"And the last position. I am really ready to look and think regarding some economic perspectives because the situation there is really very bad," also says the voice which appears to be Poroshenko to Putin.

And in the end: "Good, Vladimir Vladimirovich. I shake your hand".

According to Derkach, a few years later, Petro Oleksiyovych, on the TV channel owned by the oligarch Pinchuk, recounted what a tough position he had taken then, in 2015, in communication with Putin.

The MP also recalled that in 2015 almost two hundred Ukrainian soldiers died in the Battle of Debaltseve.

"Exactly three weeks after this conversation, Petro Poroshenko awarded 228 Ukrainian soldiers, including the defenders of Debaltseve. Posthumously… I think the comments are unnecessary here" Derkach said.

He emphasized that he had received the records from investigative journalists.

"We will pass all available information to the law enforcement agencies," Derkach summed up.

Больше новостей о: Petro Poroshenko Vladimir Putin transcript of telephone conversation Andrii Derkach

Court Refuses To Consider Preventive Measure Again...
Putin Said Obama Told Him Ukraine Confrontation Co...
Kuleba Believes That Release Of Transcript Of Conv...
Biden Requests Poroshenko To Ensure Non-Prosecutio...
8 Regions Non-Compliant With Quarantine Relaxation Criteria – Health Ministry
Russia Seeing No Grounds To Hold Normandy Format Leaders Meeting In August
News
8 Regions Non-Compliant With Quarantine Relaxation Criteria – Health Ministry 14:02
Russia Seeing No Grounds To Hold Normandy Format Leaders Meeting In August 13:57
Ukraine Technically Not Ready For Remote Education – Zelenskyy 13:50
Economy Ministry Estimates GDP Fall In 5M At 5.9% 13:47
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 93 To 5,872 On July 8, Number Of Deaths Up 3 To 122 – Klitschko 13:44
more news
Vladimir Putin and Petro Poroshenko. Photo by glavred.info
"Good, Vladimir Vladimirovich. I shake your hand" – Poroshenko to Putin two months after Debaltseve 13:15 Video
NABU, SAPO unable to explain to lawmakers what grounds used to open case against VAB Bank 15:05
FlixBus To Launch Domestic Trips In Ukraine From July 8 17:55
Incidence Rate Of COVID-19 In Ukraine Over Week Ups By 7.6% To 62.4 Cases Per 100,000 People – Presidential Office 17:46
Court Refuses To Consider Preventive Measure Against Poroshenko 18:26
more news
Ukraine Technically Not Ready For Remote Education – Zelenskyy 13:50
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 93 To 5,872 On July 8, Number Of Deaths Up 3 To 122 – Klitschko 13:44
Economy Ministry Estimates GDP Fall In 5M At 5.9% 13:47
Russia Seeing No Grounds To Hold Normandy Format Leaders Meeting In August 13:57
8 Regions Non-Compliant With Quarantine Relaxation Criteria – Health Ministry 14:02
more news
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 93 To 5,872 On July 8, Number Of Deaths Up 3 To 122 – Klitschko
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok