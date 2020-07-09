"Good, Vladimir Vladimirovich. I shake your hand" – Poroshenko to Putin two months after Debaltseve

Petro Poroshenko, two months after Debaltseve in 2015, discussed with Putin the improvement of economic contacts between Ukraine and Russia, and also congratulated Putin on the upcoming International Workers' Solidarity Day and "shook hands". This is evidenced by new records of conversations “with the voice which appears to be” Poroshenko, released today by MP Andrii Derkach at a press conference at the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency.

The records are dated April 30, 2015.

"I think it would be rational if, as they say in Ukrainian "if you don't mind," and if you consider this possible, maybe this representative of Trilateral Contact Group could come to Kyiv so that they would meet with Heidi there at the OSCE Mission," says a voice which appears to be Poroshenko to Putin on the records.

"Thank you again. Congratulations on the upcoming, I do not know, it used to be called the International Workers' Solidarity Day... We are working people, and maybe we will come to solidarity one day," he says later in the conversation.

"And the last position. I am really ready to look and think regarding some economic perspectives because the situation there is really very bad," also says the voice which appears to be Poroshenko to Putin.

And in the end: "Good, Vladimir Vladimirovich. I shake your hand".

According to Derkach, a few years later, Petro Oleksiyovych, on the TV channel owned by the oligarch Pinchuk, recounted what a tough position he had taken then, in 2015, in communication with Putin.

The MP also recalled that in 2015 almost two hundred Ukrainian soldiers died in the Battle of Debaltseve.

"Exactly three weeks after this conversation, Petro Poroshenko awarded 228 Ukrainian soldiers, including the defenders of Debaltseve. Posthumously… I think the comments are unnecessary here" Derkach said.

He emphasized that he had received the records from investigative journalists.

"We will pass all available information to the law enforcement agencies," Derkach summed up.