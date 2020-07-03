subscribe to newsletter
26.65 27.05
29.4 29.95
˟
  • News
  • Economy
  • Ex-NBU deputy governor demands full closure of Pysaruk-Bakhmatyuk case
03 July 2020, Friday, 13:17 147
Economy 2020-07-03T19:19:39+03:00
Ukrainian news
Ex-NBU deputy governor demands full closure of Pysaruk-Bakhmatyuk case

Ex-NBU deputy governor demands full closure of Pysaruk-Bakhmatyuk case

Яков Сташинский
VAB Bank, Oleg Bakhmatyuk, Oleksandr Pysaruk
Oleksandr Pysaruk. Photo by bank.gov.ua
Oleksandr Pysaruk. Photo by bank.gov.ua

Former Deputy Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) Oleksandr Pysaruk welcomes the closure of the case against him and Oleg Bakhmatyuk, but considers it is fair if the case was closed not only de jure, but also based on facts available to law enforcement agencies, showing that the charges are completely groundless.

In an article for the Novoye Vremya news outlet, Pysaruk said: "the case, despite all the legal and factual grounds for this, was closed on formal grounds rather than on merits, which, nevertheless, are also significant."

"The National Bank had to fulfill its function of ensuring financial stability in the country and defending the interests of depositors and creditors and acted completely within the framework of the law and procedures," the banker said. "In particular, during the process of deciding whether to issue a stabilization loan to VAB Bank, despite the fact that the crisis requires prompt decision-making, the team went through the necessary procedures and made a lawful decision, which is still valid and has not been contested by anyone."

"My lawyers have collected all the necessary evidence and filed it with the law enforcement authorities quite long ago, along with a motion to close the criminal case against me," Pysaruk said. "The absence of the grounds and far-fetched claims regarding the decision were confirmed by professional findings, as well as other documents collected by the defense. Closing the criminal case against me is the logical conclusion of this story. The absurdity of the accusations was clear from the very beginning of the active phase of the criminal proceedings, and therefore I'm sure there is every reason to close the case against me both for formal reasons and over the absence of any criminal deed in my actions. I expect all necessary procedural actions will take place soon and all charges against me will be finally dropped."

The case against Pysaruk and Bakhmatyuk was opened due to the alleged misuse of refinancing funds provided by the NBU to VAB Bank during the 2014 banking crisis. However, findings of examinations of the Deposit Guarantee Fund and statements by the NBU confirmed that all refinancing funds had been spent for their intended purpose, i.e. they were received by bank depositors. On June 5, Kyiv's Pechersky district court declared the resumption of the case against Bakhmatyuk by former Deputy Prosecutor General Vitaliy Kasko, a former deputy of Prosecutor General Ruslan Riaboshapka, was unlawful.

Больше новостей о: VAB Bank Oleg Bakhmatyuk Oleksandr Pysaruk

Rada Relieves Smolii Of Post Of NBU Governor
Rada Relieves Terentiev Of Post Of Antimonopoly Committee Chair
News
Prices For Tours To Turkey Decrease Slightly Due To Low Occupancy Of Hotels - Join Up 17:54
Cabinet To Pay Families UAH 300,000 For Residential Buildings Destroyed By floods, UAH 200,000 To Families Of Deceased Persons 17:52
Number Of Inspections Of Quarantine Measures Violation Increasing Daily - Presidential Office 17:49
Rada Relieves Terentiev Of Post Of Antimonopoly Committee Chair 17:47
Rada Relieves Smolii Of Post Of NBU Governor 17:45
more news
Quarantine Relaxation Criteria Not Met By Kyiv And 10 Regions – Health Ministry 17:38
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 104 To 5,242 On July 1, Number Of Deaths Up 3 To 111 – Klitschko 13:01
Ministry Of Defense Warns About Possible Russia’s Attack On Ukraine 13:22
France Invites Ukraine To Take Part In Deciphering Of Black Boxes From UIA Plane Downed In Iran 13:04
34.6% Of Ukrainians Would Vote For Zelenskyy, 11.4% For Poroshenko, 11.2% For Boiko In Next Presidential Election 18:07
more news
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases After 1-Day Growth, Down 1.5% To 876 On July 2, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 2.3 Times To 27 People – Public Health Center 13:44
29.3% Of Ukrainians Would Vote For Servant Of People, 15.3% For Opposition Platform, 13.6% For European Solidarity, 10.7% For Batkivschyna In Next Rada Elections – Rating Poll 17:34
Quarantine Relaxation Criteria Not Met By Kyiv And 10 Regions – Health Ministry 17:38
Ukraine Cancels Placement Of Eurobonds For USD 1.75 Billion 17:41
State Budget Revenue Target Exceeded By 10.9% In June 17:54
more news
Cabinet To Pay Families UAH 300,000 For Residential Buildings Destroyed By floods, UAH 200,000 To Families Of Deceased Persons
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok