  • NACB Serves Ex-Ecology Minister Zlochevskyi With Suspicion Of Organizing USD-5-Million Bribe To Kholodnytskyi and Sytnyk To Close Case Against Him
NACB Serves Ex-Ecology Minister Zlochevskyi With Suspicion Of Organizing USD-5-Million Bribe To Kholodnytskyi and Sytnyk To Close Case Against Him

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) has served former Minister of Ecology Mykola Zlochevskyi with notification of suspicion of organizing the payment of a bribe of USD 5 million to the head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, Nazar Kholodnytskyi, and the head of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau, Artem Sytnyk, in exchange for closing a case against him.

The press service of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“On July 1, 2020, detectives from the National Bureau… served the former minister of ecology and natural resources during the presidency of President Yanukovych with notification of suspicion of organizing an attempt to bribe the leaderships of anti-corruption agencies to close criminal proceedings against him," the statement said.

Since Zlochevskyi’s whereabouts are currently unknown, he was served with the notification of suspicion in absentia, i.e. the notification of suspicion was sent to his place of registration (the housing maintenance organization in charge of his last known place of residence and telephone communications) by mail.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office and the National Anti-Corruption Bureau recently detained the first deputy head of the Kyiv Tax Service and two authorized representatives of Zlochevskyi on suspicion of paying a bribe of USD 5 million to Sytnyk and Kholodnytskyi to close a case that was filed against Zlochevskyi.

