30 June 2020, Tuesday
World Bank Appoints Banerji As Director For Belarus, Moldova And Ukraine Instead Of Kahkonen

Даша Зубкова
World Bank, WB, Arup Banerji, Satu Kahkone

The World Bank has appointed Arup Banerji as the country director for Belarus, Moldova and Ukraine instead of Satu Kahkonen.

This follows from the respective statement by the bank, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Banerji will be responsible for bank’s cooperation with the governments and partners in the said three countries.

He heads coordination and introduction of loan portfolio, analytical products and defines prospects of programs.

Arup Banerji will cooperate with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA) to enhance the results of the World Bank group in Belarus, Moldova and Ukraine.

Before the appointment, Banerji, a citizen of India, had been a regional director of the World Bank for the countries of the European Union.

He also was the senior director of the World Bank and the head of the department for global practice for the matters of labor, social protection and pension systems.

Prior to joining the World Bank, he taught at the Center for Development Economics at Williams College, Massachusetts, USA, where he was the Director of Graduate Studies, and at the University of Pennsylvania, USA.

He holds a Ph.D. and a Master's degree in Economics from the University of Pennsylvania, USA, and a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from the University of Delhi, India.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Satu Kahkonen had replaced Qimiao Fan, who became the director of the World Bank for Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan on April 2016.

