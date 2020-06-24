Biden Requests Poroshenko To Ensure Non-Prosecution Of Yatsenyuk – Derkach’s Records

In 2016, former vice president of the United States, Joseph Biden, requested then president, Petro Poroshenko, to guarantee non-prosecution of former prime minister, Arseniy Yatsenyuk, in case of his dismissal.

This follows from the records of Biden and Poroshenko talks dated February 11, 2016, published by non-affiliated member of the Ukrainian Parliament, Andrii Derkach, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In response to such a request, Poroshenko provided the respective personal guarantees.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 19, Derkach published the records of the Biden and Poroshenko talks, which indicated that the former president of Ukraine agreed a number of key decisions with the U.S. Secretary of State and fulfilled his requests.

On June 22, Derkach published the second part of the records.