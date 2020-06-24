subscribe to newsletter
26.65 27.05
29.4 29.95
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Biden Requests Poroshenko To Ensure Non-Prosecution Of Yatsenyuk – Derkach’s Records
24 June 2020, Wednesday, 13:03 12
Politics 2020-06-24T13:04:10+03:00
Ukrainian news
Biden Requests Poroshenko To Ensure Non-Prosecution Of Yatsenyuk – Derkach’s Records

Biden Requests Poroshenko To Ensure Non-Prosecution Of Yatsenyuk – Derkach’s Records

Даша Зубкова
Biden, Petro Poroshenko, Joseph Biden, Arseniy Yatsenyuk, former President, Andrii Derkach, Derkach records

In 2016, former vice president of the United States, Joseph Biden, requested then president, Petro Poroshenko, to guarantee non-prosecution of former prime minister, Arseniy Yatsenyuk, in case of his dismissal.

This follows from the records of Biden and Poroshenko talks dated February 11, 2016, published by non-affiliated member of the Ukrainian Parliament, Andrii Derkach, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In response to such a request, Poroshenko provided the respective personal guarantees.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 19, Derkach published the records of the Biden and Poroshenko talks, which indicated that the former president of Ukraine agreed a number of key decisions with the U.S. Secretary of State and fulfilled his requests.

On June 22, Derkach published the second part of the records.

Больше новостей о: Biden Petro Poroshenko Joseph Biden Arseniy Yatsenyuk former President Andrii Derkach Derkach records

Kyiv Allows Work Of Restaurants, Cafes, Theaters, Cinemas And Pools
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Growing 2nd Day In Row, Up 12.8% To 940 On June 23, Number Of New Lethal Cases Down 30.4% To 16 – Public Health Center
News
Ukrzaliznytsia Temporarily Cancels Running Of 7 Suburban Trains In Ivano-Frankivsk Region Due To Flooding 13:16
Prime Minister Shmyhal Leaves For Ivano-Frankivsk Region To Coordinate Actions To Overcome Bad Weather Consequences 13:10
Kyiv Allows Work Of Restaurants, Cafes, Theaters, Cinemas And Pools 13:07
Biden Requests Poroshenko To Ensure Non-Prosecution Of Yatsenyuk – Derkach’s Records 13:03
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Growing 2nd Day In Row, Up 12.8% To 940 On June 23, Number Of New Lethal Cases Down 30.4% To 16 – Public Health Center 12:58
more news
Derkach released new records of conversations between people “who appear to be Biden and Poroshenko” 16:47
The initial amount of the bribe for closing the case against Burisma and the Biden family was $50 million, – Kulyk 15:44
Travel On Transit Through Ukraine Allowed Without Observation Or Self-Isolation - Border Service 18:49
Quarantine Relaxation Criteria Not Met By Kyiv City And 14 Regions – Health Ministry 18:43
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Region Up 28 To 2,236 On June 21 13:19
more news
Derkach released new records of conversations between people “who appear to be Biden and Poroshenko” 16:47
The initial amount of the bribe for closing the case against Burisma and the Biden family was $50 million, – Kulyk 15:44
Quarantine Relaxation Criteria Not Met By Kyiv City And 14 Regions – Health Ministry 18:43
50% Of Ukrainians Do Not Trust Zelenskyy - Social Monitoring Poll 17:57
Travel On Transit Through Ukraine Allowed Without Observation Or Self-Isolation - Border Service 18:49
more news
Prime Minister Shmyhal Leaves For Ivano-Frankivsk Region To Coordinate Actions To Overcome Bad Weather Consequences
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok