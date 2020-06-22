Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Region Up 28 To 2,236 On June 21

On June 21, the number of coronavirus-infected people in Kyiv region rose by 28 over June 20 to 2,236.

Press service of the Kyiv Regional State Administration has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

A total of 520 coronavirus cases were confirmed in Kyevo-Sviatoshynskyi district with the largest number of cases registered in the population centers of Vyshneve – 196, Sofiivska Borschahivka – 62, and Petropavlivska Borschahivka – 49.

262 cases were registered in Obukhiv district with the largest number of cases registered in the towns of Obukhiv – 132, and Ukrainka – 40.

Besides, 94 coronavirus cases were confirmed in Boryspil district, 88 - in Brovary district, 59 - in Baryshivka district, 59 – Vasylkiv district, 41 - in Vyshhorod district, 39 - in Kaharlyk district, 34 - in Myronivka district, 31 - in Borodianka district, and 20 - in Makariv district.

At the same time, a total of 120 cases were confirmed in Irpin, 110 - in Bila Tserkva, 77 - in Brovary, 72 - in Boryspil, 57 - in Bucha, 50 - in Kotsiubynske, 42 - in Fastiv, 41 - in Kaharlyk, 38 - in Vasylkiv, 36 - in Vyshhorod, and 69 - in Yahotyn.

Since the start of the pandemic, a total of 1,100 people including 83 children have recovered.

258 people are staying at hospitals and 1,950 – in self-isolation.

Since March 14, the Kyiv Regional Laboratory Center has received 5,605 reports on suspicion of the coronavirus infection.

The number made 36 on June 21.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in compliance with the statistics of the Health Ministry, the number of coronavirus-infected people in Kyiv region on June 20 made 2,208.

On June 21, the number of newly-registered coronavirus infection cases in Ukraine rose by 681 over June 20 to 37,241, and the number of deaths rose by 10 over June 20 to 1,012; at the same time, the number of new cases decreased by 7.3%, and the number of new lethal cases rose by 25%.

According to the report, as at the morning of June 22, there were a total of 37,241 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases in Ukraine.

The number included 1,012 lethal cases and 16,642 recovered people.

On June 21, a total of 681 new cases were registered, 133 people recovered, and 10 people died.

Therefore, on June 21, the number of newly-infected people exceeded that of the recovered (681 vs 133).

The share of new cases on June 21 made 1.9% of the overall number of the sick recorded as at June 20.

The number of active sick (less those, who recovered and died) as at the morning of June 22 made 19,587, up 2.8% day over day.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus cases has been registered in the city of Kyiv (4,368), Chernivtsi region (4,357) and Lviv region (3,980).