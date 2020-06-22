3 People Killed, 5 Injured In Explosion Of Natural Gas In High-Rise Apartment House In Darnytskyi District Of Kyiv

3 People Killed, 5 Injured In Explosion Of Natural Gas In High-Rise Apartment House In Darnytskyi District Of

Three people were killed and five were injured as a result of the explosion of natural gas in a high-rise apartment house in Darnytskyi district of Kyiv.

Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SESU) has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The blast destroyed the fifth, sixth, seventh and eight floors.

SESU representatives evacuated 23 people and saved three.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine would in detail examine the reasons for the explosion that took place in Kyiv and help the victims.