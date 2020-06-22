subscribe to newsletter
26.65 27.05
29.4 29.95
˟
  • News
  • Events
  • 3 People Killed, 5 Injured In Explosion Of Natural Gas In High-Rise Apartment House In Darnytskyi District Of Kyiv
22 June 2020, Monday, 13:03 23
Events 2020-06-22T15:15:03+03:00
Ukrainian news
3 People Killed, 5 Injured In Explosion Of Natural Gas In High-Rise Apartment House In Darnytskyi District Of

3 People Killed, 5 Injured In Explosion Of Natural Gas In High-Rise Apartment House In Darnytskyi District Of Kyiv

Даша Зубкова
Kyiv, gas, explosion, SESU, gas explosion, Darnytskyi district

Three people were killed and five were injured as a result of the explosion of natural gas in a high-rise apartment house in Darnytskyi district of Kyiv.

Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SESU) has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The blast destroyed the fifth, sixth, seventh and eight floors.

SESU representatives evacuated 23 people and saved three.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine would in detail examine the reasons for the explosion that took place in Kyiv and help the victims.

Больше новостей о: Kyiv gas explosion SESU gas explosion Darnytskyi district

Quarantine Relaxation Criteria Not Met By Kyiv Cit...
Court Extends Arrest Of Ex-Military Belko Who Thre...
Gazprom Wants To Destroy Theoretical Possibility O...
Cabinet Allocates UAH 37.7 Million To State Forest...
3 People Killed, 5 Injured In Explosion Of Natural Gas In High-Rise Apartment House In Darnytskyi District Of Kyiv
Odesa Toughens Quarantine
News
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Region Up 28 To 2,236 On June 21 13:19
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Decreasing 3rd Day In Row, Down 7.3% To 681 On June 21, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 25% To 10 – Public Health Center 13:15
Odesa Toughens Quarantine 13:12
Turkish Airlines To Resume Flights From Istanbul To Kyiv, Lviv And Odesa From July 1 13:07
3 People Killed, 5 Injured In Explosion Of Natural Gas In High-Rise Apartment House In Darnytskyi District Of Kyiv 13:03
more news
3 People Killed, 5 Injured In Explosion Of Natural Gas In High-Rise Apartment House In Darnytskyi District Of Kyiv 13:03
Turkish Airlines To Resume Flights From Istanbul To Kyiv, Lviv And Odesa From July 1 13:07
Odesa Toughens Quarantine 13:12
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Decreasing 3rd Day In Row, Down 7.3% To 681 On June 21, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 25% To 10 – Public Health Center 13:15
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Region Up 28 To 2,236 On June 21 13:19
more news
3 People Killed, 5 Injured In Explosion Of Natural Gas In High-Rise Apartment House In Darnytskyi District Of Kyiv 13:03
Turkish Airlines To Resume Flights From Istanbul To Kyiv, Lviv And Odesa From July 1 13:07
Odesa Toughens Quarantine 13:12
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Decreasing 3rd Day In Row, Down 7.3% To 681 On June 21, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 25% To 10 – Public Health Center 13:15
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Region Up 28 To 2,236 On June 21 13:19
more news
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Decreasing 3rd Day In Row, Down 7.3% To 681 On June 21, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 25% To 10 – Public Health Center
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok