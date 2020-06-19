3 Cases Against Poroshenko Dismissed In Absence Of Corpus Delicti In His Actions – Venediktova

Three criminal cases against former president, Petro Poroshenko, have been dismissed in absence of corpus delicti in his actions.

Press service of the Office of Prosecutor General (OPG) has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to Prosecutor General, Iryna Venediktova, all three cases were dismissed last week.

The cases had been opened following reports on illegal actions.

In particular, they touched alleged unlawful appointment of members of the High Council of Justice (HCJ), alleged illegal pressure on judges of the District Administrative Court of Kyiv, and unlawful appointment of a prime minister.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Venediktova is requesting the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv to choose personal recognisance instead of the arrest with the bail of UAH 10 million for Poroshenko in the case upon unlawful appointment of Serhii Semochko as the first deputy head of the External Intelligence Service.